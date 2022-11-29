STEP 5

Roll the dough out to a 35cm x 20cm rectangle and cut along the horizontal to form two rectangles. Divide the fig paste between the two, spreading it out on the dough evenly. Roll the dough up from the long side, as you would a sausage roll, making sure the paste is completely enclosed in dough. Run a wet fingertip along the edge of the dough to help seal the dough shut. Cut each roll into around six biscuits, approximately 4cm wide, then stamp the top with a fork.