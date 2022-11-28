Advertisement

Make these stained-glass biscuits shaped as robins, with a red breast stamped out and chocolate buttons for eyes.

Don’t forget to stamp an extra hole for the ribbon to thread through. I like to bake half this dough, then keep the remainder in the fridge to bake fresh as required.

* Use a bird-shaped cutter to make this recipe ideally; failing that you can use any festive cutter.

Christmas magic

Find festive inspiration for a cosy and sustainable Christmas with our guides to beautiful handmade gifts, decorations and recipes. Plus, browse our Christmas event guides to find the best festive markets, carol services and Boxing Day walks.  
Christmas decorations at Lincoln Christmas Market

Ingredients

  • 350g plain flour, plus extra for rolling out
  • 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 tsp ground ginger
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 125g cold butter, diced
  • 150g soft light brown sugar
  • 3 tbsp golden syrup
  • 1 egg
  • 50g boiled sweets, preferably red or orange
  • 1 tbsp chocolate drops for the eyes, or use currants
  • 1 heaped tbsp icing sugar mixed with a drop of water to form a stiff drizzling consistency; alternatively use melted chocolate to stick on the eyes
  • Ribbon or string to thread

Method

  • STEP 1

    Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan and line a baking tray with a sheet of parchment paper.

  • STEP 2

    Put the flour, bicarbonate of soda, salt and ground spices into the bowl of a food processor and pulse once to mix. Add the butter and pulse until the mix resembles fine breadcrumbs.

  • STEP 3

    Add the sugar, pulse again, then add the syrup and egg. Blitz briefly until the mixture comes together and forms a smooth dough. Wrap the dough and rest in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

  • STEP 4

    Crush the sweets to a coarse dust using a pestle and mortar. Alternatively, put the sweets in a sealed bag and use a rolling pin to crush them.

  • STEP 5

    On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out to 5mm thickness. Use a bird-shaped cutter to stamp out the dough and place each bird on the baking tray, leaving a gap between each one. You can re-roll the trim.

  • STEP 6

    Use a small circle-shaped cutter – I used an apple corer – to stamp out the chest of the robin. Sprinkle in enough of the crushed sweets to cover the hole. Use an even smaller circle-shaped cutter (a metal straw works well) to stamp
    out a hole to thread the gingerbread when cooked.

  • STEP 7

    Bake for 8–10 minutes, until the gingerbread is lightly golden brown. Be careful – the sweet mixture will be bubbling and extremely hot. Leave to cool on the tray before moving.

  • STEP 8

    When cool, add a spot of icing on each biscuit and place a chocolate drop on top to create an eye. Thread each biscuit with ribbon so they can be hung as decorations.

  • STEP 9

    Any surplus dough can be stored in the fridge for up to a week and baked when needed.

Image: Jason Ingram

Authors

Claire Thomson
Claire Thomson

Claire Thomson is a chef and food writer, and almost always in the kitchen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement