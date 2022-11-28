Marzipan vodka
- Makes: one litre | Marinating time: two weeks or more
Ingredients
- 1 lt vodka
- 2 strips of unwaxed lemon peel
- 100g marzipan, diced
Method
- STEP 1
Add the vodka, lemon zest and marzipan to a large Kilner jar or suitable container.
- STEP 2
Leave for at least two weeks, shaking every now and then, before straining through a fine muslin cloth back into the original vodka bottle. As time goes on, the marzipan will break down, turning the vodka milky looking. This is fine; straining the mixture will produce a clear vodka with a faint pale-yellow colour.