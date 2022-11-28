Advertisement

Sweet almond marzipan delicately flavours this delicious drink.

Add a splash to some prosecco or serve long over ice with tonic and a slice of clementine.

Christmas magic

Ingredients

  • 1 lt vodka
  • 2 strips of unwaxed lemon peel
  • 100g marzipan, diced

Method

  • STEP 1

    Add the vodka, lemon zest and marzipan to a large Kilner jar or suitable container.

  • STEP 2

    Leave for at least two weeks, shaking every now and then, before straining through a fine muslin cloth back into the original vodka bottle. As time goes on, the marzipan will break down, turning the vodka milky looking. This is fine; straining the mixture will produce a clear vodka with a faint pale-yellow colour.

Image: Jason Ingram

Authors

Claire Thomson
Claire Thomson

Claire Thomson is a chef and food writer, and almost always in the kitchen.

