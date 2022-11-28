Christmas pudding spiced rum
- Easy
Ingredients
- 1 lt dark rum
- 5 dried figs
- 2 whole cinnamon sticks
- 4 star anise
- ½ nutmeg
- 8 allspice berries
- Dark chocolate, melted (if you want to have a go at chocolate-dipping the figs)
Method
- STEP 1
Add the rum to a large, clean Kilner jar or suitable container, along with the figs and spices. Leave for at least two weeks.
- STEP 2
2. Strain back into the original rum bottle, keeping the figs and discarding the spices.
- STEP 3
Melt some chocolate in a small bowl over a pan of boiling water. Dip the rum-soaked figs in the chocolate and place on a plate to set.