Not only do you get a rum flavoured with the very essence of Christmas, you also get five plump rum-soaked figs which you can then dip in melted chocolate to serve alongside a short glass of rum for a proper boozy treat.

If you like a longer drink, serve this over ice, topped with ginger beer.

Christmas magic

Ingredients

  • 1 lt dark rum
  • 5 dried figs
  • 2 whole cinnamon sticks
  • 4 star anise
  • ½ nutmeg
  • 8 allspice berries
  • Dark chocolate, melted (if you want to have a go at chocolate-dipping the figs)

Method

  • STEP 1

    Add the rum to a large, clean Kilner jar or suitable container, along with the figs and spices. Leave for at least two weeks.

  • STEP 2

    2. Strain back into the original rum bottle, keeping the figs and discarding the spices.

  • STEP 3

    Melt some chocolate in a small bowl over a pan of boiling water. Dip the rum-soaked figs in the chocolate and place on a plate to set.

Image: Jason Ingram

Authors

Claire Thomson
Claire Thomson is a chef and food writer, and almost always in the kitchen.

