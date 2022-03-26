John Craven: UK flocks badly hit by costly bird flu outbreak

But now, as the geese begin to leave and fly north to their breeding grounds, the risk of further outbreaks, on top of the record number of more than 80 already recorded across the UK, should be slowly diminishing.

Mercifully, H5N1 rarely affects humans (one elderly Devon man who kept 20 pet Muscovy ducks inside his house did become ill) and properly cooked poultry meat and eggs are safe to eat. But it spreads like wildfire when it crosses to poultry flocks. Unlike Covid 19 it is not airborne; instead, it transmits from bird to bird through direct contact or through contaminated faeces, feed and water.

That is why, at the end of November last year, the order went out to every bird owner in the country, whether they had pets, commercial flocks or just a few hens in their backyard, to keep them indoors, out of contact with wild birds. Extra, very strict biosecurity measures costing many millions were enforced, with compensation offered for birds culled on infected premises but not for consequential losses.