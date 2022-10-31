Many of us are trying to cut down on our caffeine intake, but it’s easier said than done when we’re used to our favourite caffeinated coffee in the morning.

While in the past, many decaf versions have left a lot to be desired, and just couldn’t compete with the delicious flavours we were used to, they’ve improved significantly in recent years. With more and more coffee brands expanding into decaffeinated blends, there’s now plenty of choice when it comes to tasty brews.

To save you the hassle – and expense – of trying out multiple coffee brands, we’ve done the hard work and tested eight leading decaf blends for you. We’ve covered instant, ground and whole bean coffee, from both supermarket names and smaller independent retailers, to give a balanced review.

So, however you like to buy your coffee, you’re sure to find an option to suit you here.

*We tested all our coffees with a hand grinder and AeroPress where required, and added cow’s milk to taste.

The best decaf coffee - reviewed

Nescafé Azera Americano Decaff

Instant decaf coffee can be a bit hit and miss, but Nescafé’s Azera Americano blend tastes just as delicious as its fully caffeinated counterpart. Having earned its status as one of the best decaf coffees around, it's long been a firm favourite in our house.

Nescafé decaffeinates its coffee purely using water, which could explain its superior taste to other instant blends. It retains strong flavour without becoming bitter; the brand itself describes it as “rich and fruity”.

Another major plus point for us is its velvety crema – an unusual characteristic for instant coffee. Pour in the hot water and it froths up nicely, giving it a premium and comforting look.

Whether you’re in a rush or just prefer to use instant coffee, you can’t do much better than Nescafé’s Azera Americano. Stock up at Amazon to pay less per tin.

Lavazza Ground Decaf Coffee

Lavazza’s decaf coffee blend is another favourite for me, thanks to a few key factors. It comes as ground or whole beans, and it’s available in two pack sizes. Plus, you’ll often see it used in cafes, yet you can buy it from your local supermarket. In short, finding your favourite Lavazza decaf coffee is easy, which makes it a popular choice.

As for the taste, it’s not too acidic or smokey, but has pleasant fruity notes. It’s not the smoothest coffee on this list, so expect it to have punchy flavour.

The option to buy the large 500g pack sets Lavazza apart from most other decaf coffee brands, which stick to 227g or 250g pouches. However, Lavazza’s bags are slightly harder to store as they’re not resealable.

Grind Organic Whole Bean & Ground Coffee

Choose your blend from Grind (£9.00)

Possibly the trendiest decaf coffee brand out there, the Shoreditch-based Grind sells its blends in pretty pink packaging. Opt for the stylish tin to keep your beans fresh, or choose the refills in plastic-free, recyclable pouches. They all display the beans’ roast date – a useful touch.

You’ll get plenty of choice when it comes to ordering your coffee. The huge 1kg ‘bulk bag’ is perfect for families – or voracious drinkers – and you can mix and match different blends with the 227g refill packs. Whichever you choose, you can also opt to set up a subscription to save time reordering.

When it came to testing, this decaf blend was by far the lightest coffee we tried – both in look and taste. The beans were quite tough to grind by hand, and produced a palatable, pleasant flavour with notes of cherry and caramel. The soft finish and lack of a bitter aftertaste makes it a great choice in our eyes.

Union Coffee Decaf Blend Ground Coffee

Inspired by 1990s San Francisco, scientists Steven and Jeremy created Union in London in 2001. Today, you can find their coffee in 14 countries worldwide, and in supermarkets up and down the UK.

When you buy from Union, you can choose between whole beans and pre-ground coffee, but a couple of key features put the brand ahead of others before you even taste it.

The roast date is a special touch, almost giving the pack a personalised feel, while the resealable tab saves you searching for a clip or emptying the coffee into a separate canister.

Although sweet for a dark roast, this decaf blend is fairly bitter, with a deep, rich flavour and treacle-like aroma.

Raw Bean Definitely Decaf

Able to cater for almost any situation, Raw Bean has developed a varied selection of decaf coffee products since it was founded in 2012. Alongside its ground and whole bean blends, it offers Nespresso pods and coffee bags, which you can keep at the office, in your travel bag or at home for moments when you want fresh coffee fast.

If you like your coffee dark, Raw Bean has you covered, with a separate, slightly richer blend alongside its standard pack. While they looked similar in the cup, the dark blend had a noticeably deeper flavour and was slightly more bitter, with a nutty, chocolatey taste. Meanwhile, the standard pack was a frontrunner in our test, with plenty of flavour but little to no bitterness.

The fact that Raw Bean is available in supermarkets is also a major advantage for us.

Tesco Finest Colombian Decaffeinated Coffee

Buy now from Tesco (£3.90)

Most supermarkets now offer good-quality decaf coffee, so we chose to review Tesco’s offering. While the store also sells instant and ‘Italian-inspired’ blends, this is its premium version.

On testing, it was fairly bitter and not as flavoursome as some of the other branded coffees we tried, but it was smooth to drink.

In short, this blend may not be the most remarkable we tried, but it’s a great, reasonably priced all-rounder – perfect if you want good coffee on a budget. Plus, you can pick it up during your weekly shop.

Illy Decaffeinated Ground Coffee

The Italian brand Illy has been going since 1933 and operates in 140 countries worldwide, so it’s safe to assume it knows a thing or two about creating good coffee.

Illy’s ground decaf blend arrives in a pressurised tin, which makes a satisfying hiss when you first release the ring pull. It’s also easy to store without reaching for your own container – another big tick from us.

The brand has also covered all bases with a full range of decaf coffee products. Buy the 250g whole beans or the ground blend in a 125g or 250g tin. For busy days, try the 95g instant coffee tin or one of the many machine pods.

Once you’ve chosen your preferred format, you can enjoy a slightly acidic coffee with an unusual aftertaste. It’s fairly bitter but not too earthy. The cafetiere-ready blend is finely ground, so you’ll get a high concentration of coffee in your cup.

Pact Coffee Decaf Casa Loma

Choose your blend from Pact (£9.95)

Although Pact was only launched in 2012, it’s already stocked in cafes, hotels and offices across the UK. Last year, it worked with 139 farms, paying an average of 60% more than the Fairtrade base price, so it’s a brand with a conscience.

Pact splits its decaf range into two blends: Buenos Aires & Casa Loma. They come in 250g pouches – larger than the standard 227g packs sent out by most brands – and they all display their roast date and have the all-important resealable strip.

The flavour is lighter and fruitier than some of the other coffees we tried, with a chocolatey taste. A smooth and creamy option, Pact’s blend is another favourite here.

