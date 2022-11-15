Whether you want to get a bit of extra warmth, ease achy muscles or avoid turning on the central heating, a hot water bottle should do the trick. We’ve scoured the internet to find the very best hot water bottle designs to keep you feeling cosy indoors.

Advertisement

We also love taking a hot water bottle on a camping trip or to warm up after a chilly wild swim.

Find the best hot water bottle for you! Jump to:

What kind of hot water bottles are there?

Traditional hot water bottles

Traditional hot water bottles have a rubber inner, soft cover and a sturdy bung to keep the hot water inside. You’ll find countless styles on the internet, ranging from the classic knitted varieties to faux fur covers in the shape of quirky characters.

Our list includes all the best luxury hot water bottles with neutral, classic styling or a nature-inspired twist.

Electric hot water bottles

To save time boiling and pouring water - and cut down your water usage - an electric heating pad can be a good alternative to a traditional hot water bottle. Just charge it up and you should get several hours of warmth.

Many electric hot water bottles come with different heat settings, an automatic shut-off function and a soft cover, making them a convenient and versatile accessory.

Microwavable hot water bottles

While you might think of microwavable pouches as hot water bottles, they’re usually filled with a microwavable material like wheat. These accessories are handy as you can heat them up in seconds and you don’t run the risk of getting scalded with hot water if there’s a puncture.

More like this

Best hot water bottles to beat the chills this winter

Sophie Allport Knitted Hot Water Bottle

Best knitted hot water bottle

You can always rely on Sophie Allport for charming, countryside-inspired homeware, and the brand has more than delivered with these sweet hot water bottles. Combining fun characters with a knitted cotton construction, they’re sure to create a cosy feeling on chilly days.

While many of the best hot water bottles come with a flap or small opening at the top, these ones have a concealed zip along the base, making it easy to remove the cover. If it gets grubby, just put it in the washing machine on a 30°C cycle.

House of Bruar Sheepskin Hot Water Bottle Cover

Best sheepskin hot water bottle

Buy now from House of Bruar (£34.95)

For plush texture, natural warmth and neutral colouring, you can’t beat a sheepskin hot water bottle cover. This one comes from the country fashion experts at House of Bruar, so it’s a high-quality option.

Just slip any standard hot water bottle inside to complete the package. From time to time, you may want to rinse the cover in cool water and hand-squeeze it for a quick refresh.

The White Company Super Soft Faux-Fur Hot Water Bottle

Best gift hot water bottle

Buy now from The White Company (£35.00)

The White Company’s sumptuous bedding and accessories are familiar favourites up and down the country. Thanks to the long, extra-soft pile, this is the perfect hot water bottle to snuggle up with on a cold winter night.

While the cover of this luxury hot water bottle isn’t made from natural materials, the plush faux fur is created using recycled plastic bottles, so it’s a sustainable product.

Seasalt Cornwall Skysight Hot Water Bottle Cover

Best country-style hot water bottle

Buy now from Seasalt Cornwall (£19.95)

We love Seasalt’s range of cosy, country-style homeware. Inspired by the wildlife and landscapes in Cornwall, it’ll bring a sense of calm to your space, whether you live in the middle of nowhere or a city centre.

This cheerful hot water bottle is made from organic cotton, with a 100% recycled polyester lining. The check finish is reminiscent of evenings spent in a woodland chalet, but Seasalt’s Floral Onyx pattern is also a beautiful option.

John Lewis Hot Water Bottle

Best everyday hot water bottle

Buy now from John Lewis & Partners (£25.00)

At £25, this smart design from John Lewis & Partners is one of the best hot hot water bottles to buy if you’re after a mid-range option. It comes with a super-soft faux fur cover with a gap at the top for filling and emptying the bottle.

John Lewis often has several colour options in stock, so you can choose your favourite.

Shepherd of Sweden Kerri Sheepskin Hot Water Bottle Cover

Best zip-up hot water bottle cover

If you’re after a genuine sheepskin product, you might be interested in this hot water bottle cover, available through Amazon. It’s big enough to accommodate some of the larger hot water bottles on the market, and it comes with a handy zip, making it easy to remove for cleaning.

Unlike lots of other sheepskin hot water bottles, this one comes in a range of colour choices. Opt for black or pink to really make a statement!

Remember, you’ll need to buy a separate hot water bottle to put inside.

Oliver Bonas Daisy White Hot Water Bottle

Best patterned hot water bottle

For cute prints in cheerful colours, look no further than Oliver Bonas; this cottage-garden-inspired hot water bottle is one of our favourites. Keep it face up for the dainty floral design and sweet ruffled trim, or flip it over to admire the deep blue velvet backing.

Graham & Green Faux Fur Hot Water Bottles

Best faux-fur hot water bottle

Buy now from Graham & Green (£39.00)

Another luxurious option is this hot water bottle from quirky homeware retailer Graham & Green. It’s made of soft faux fur, but has a slightly shaggier look than others on the market, making it an extra cosy companion on chilly evenings.

Buy this luxury hot water bottle in ‘forest green’, ‘slate’ or ‘Siberian wolf’.

Circle Moons Printed Hot Water Bottle

Best quilted hot water bottle

Buy now from White Stuff (£28.00)

When it comes to hot water bottles, White Stuff does things slightly differently, with a soft quilted cover, complete with button-and-loop closure at the top. It’s reversible, so you can switch between patterns day by day.

Why not complete the set and treat yourself to the matching eye mask, wash bag and candle?

Pastel Pure Wool Hot Water Bottle

Best wool hot water bottle

Buy now from Etsy (£25.00)

This sweet hot water bottle cover is handmade from Scottish lambswool. It arrives with a 2L rubber bottle inside and has a pillow-style opening for easy access.

Advertisement

Choose between four calming colours: pink, mint, lilac and blue.