Best camping starter kit essentials for your first trip

Whether you’re a beginner camper looking for a heads up on the essentials, or a seasoned pro wanting to top up the vitals, we’ve put together a list of key items that would come in handy on any outdoor trip.

From tents that are quick and simple to pop up, to comforting essentials such as sleeping bags and travel pillows, to handy tools like a swiss army knife and collapsible kettles, there’s plenty to consider in our round up of camping starter kit items below.

Best camping starter kit to buy in 2022

Duke of Edinburgh Approved LifeSystems First Aid Kit

Stay prepared for any potential cuts and scrapes you may face on your trip, with this first aid kit from the LifeSystems Store.

Weighing just 452 grams it's a compact and lightweight option that will handily fit into your backpack while still containing 40 items so you'll have everything you need to treat any common injuries.

This includes a variety of bandages, burn gel sachets if you get too close to the campfire, as well as tools such as scissors, safety pins and tweezers, as well as much more.

This is the recommended kit from the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme and comes with a water resistant zip so you'll be able to access the essentials even if the weather is less than ideal.

Quechua Camping Tent

The ideal option for two beginners who are just getting to grips with the camping lifestyle, this tent requires minimum work to set up.

The title of two second tent may be a tad optimistic but thanks to the simple design you should be able to have your site ready in just a few minutes, with a video tutorial that takes you through the pitching process.

Perfect for a variety of weather conditions it has air vents to help you stay cool in the heat, a wind resistance of up to 50 kilometres an hour, and a reliable waterproof rating.

Ember Rock Survival Fire Steel

A roaring fire is a vital element of any camping experience, whether you're looking to warm up in the night, cook some food or just set a gentle atmosphere.

For that reason it's wise to invest in a fire lighter that won't let you down, and this is where the Ember Rock fire steel comes in handy.

Made with a reliable wooden grip so you wont drop it mid-action, you can scrape the ferro rods together to create a spark that should light a fire in any weather condition, making this a versatile camping companion.

It comes with a lanyard so you can hang it around your neck or loop it onto your backpack so it's always nearby, and even has a ruler and bottle opener built into the striker.

Cloud Peak 300 Thermolite Sleeping Bag

Make sure you're snugly wrapped up when you eventually head to sleep, with this reliable and durable sleeping bag.

The Cloud Peak 300 is specifically designed for trips throughout spring and autumn, with special insulation that will remain warm even when wet, so you're well protected even if the weather worsens.

The robust fabric should withstand the demands of an outdoor trip, and can be washed multiple times without messing up the filling so you're all set for your next adventure.

Buy Cloud Peak 300 Thermolite Sleeping Bag now from alpkit

Victorinox Huntsman Swiss Army Pocket Knife

A classic camping gadget, the swiss army knife is known for its well rounded range. Whether you need to snip some string, saw some wood or sharpen a stick, this pocket sized multitool can help you in a scrape.

With 15 functions in total and a variety of blades that serve different tasks around the campsite, this compact but reliable tool should help you travel with a bit more confidence when packed in your bag.

LED Torch

Once night arrives and the visibility drops you'll still need to find your way around your tent and local area. This pocket sized torch should do just the trick as it's small enough to keep by your side but strong enough to light your way.

It's around 11cm long and has a non-slip handle so you're unlikely to drop it in the dark, and emits an impressive beam that can reach a distance of 150 metres, with the additional option to focus the spotlight on a specific area.

Powered by three AAA batteries it's also waterproof so you won't have to worry about it failing if you're caught in a shower or storm.

StaySafe 5-in-1 Fire Extinguisher

Whenever you have a plan to start a campfire you should be equally prepared to put it out, for both your safety and those around you.

This small canister from StaySafe would make a handy companion as it's capable of tackling a variety of flames, whether they're fuelled by paper, petrol or electricals.

It's made with an environmentally friendly fluid so you won't have to worry about causing any harm to your surroundings, and even comes in a recyclable plastic container so you can responsibly dispose of it once it's been emptied.

Sea to Summit Aeros Premium Pillow

Just because you’re sleeping outdoors doesn’t mean you should compromise on comfort while you sleep, so we recommend investing in a cosy camping pillow.

This option from Sea to Summit has a curved shape which will help cradle your head as you recline or sleep, and should be simple to inflate and deflate making it especially ideal for trips where you intend to stay for multiple nights.

Outwell Collapsible Kettle

Few things are more rewarding than reaching your camp spot, setting up the essentials and treating yourself to a nice cup of tea or coffee.

While you could boil some hot water over a fire pot, if you’re a beginner camper or have a lot of hot drinks planned, you may save time by investing in this collapsible kettle from Outwell instead.

Capable of storing 2.5 litres of liquid when fully constructed it can fold back down in seconds once you're done with it, easily slotting into your backpack.

It's made from silicone and steel so it's a durable tool wherever you take it, and it's available in a vivid lime green colour so you're unlikely to lose track of it or forget to take it with you as you pack up the morning after.

