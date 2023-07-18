Conwy Castle: history, facts and how to visit
Conwy is exceptionally well preserved and one of the most complete castles in the Wales. Explore the castle in the centre of Conwy town, then head to Conwy Mountain for an aerial view of the fortress.
Conwy Castle was built between 1283 and 1287 by Edward I, who filled his walled town with English merchants and banished the Welsh to the hills – but times change.
Now Welsh flags flutter in the turrets. Costa Coffee came and went, muscled out by the merchants’ legacy: a multitude of independent shops and cafés.
Find out more about Conwy Castle – including things to do at the site, ticket prices and the history of the castle – with our visitor's guide.
Looking for more outdoor inspiration? Check out our guides to the best walks in Eryri (Snowdonia), guide to Britain's hillforts and great coastal trails.
Castles of Britain
Britain's ancient castles are woven into the rich heritage of our cities and countryside. Explore remote medieval ruins and iconic castles with our guide to the best castles to visit in Britain.
Conwy Castle history
In the late 13th century, when Edward I ordered the building of a castle on the site of the Cistercian Aberconwy Abbey of Saint Mary, he did so for far more than defensive reasons. The abbey was the resting place of Llywelyn ap Iorwerth, or Llywelyn the Great, King of Gwynedd and Prince of the Welsh.
Conwy Castle was one of many to be built in Wales at the time and all were a deliberate attempt to subdue the Welsh, asserting the king’s dominance in the newly conquered region.
The main castle building sits within much larger defences. These include a line of walls and towers more then 1.3km long, which enclose the old town. The total cost of both the walls and the castle was said to be £15,000, scarcely enough for a kitchen extension today, but in Edward’s time the equivalent of tens of millions of pounds.
Despite the cost and the size of the project, it took no longer than four years, between 1283 and 1287, to construct both the castle and the town walls.
Visiting Conwy Castle
Conwy is exceptionally well preserved and one of the most complete castles in the country. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it boasts stunning views over Eryri (Snowdonia). Visitors can walk up its 700-year-old towers, along the high curtain walls, explore the keep and take in its set of complete medieval apartments.
During the summer, travel back in time with the official resident court jester Erwyd le Fol, who entertains crowds just as he would have done at the medieval court hundreds of years ago.
Conwy Mountain walk
From Conwy Castle, explore 244m-high Conwy Mountain – Mynydd y Dref – then return from your Snowdonia hill walk to the bustling streets of Conwy for well-deserved refreshments.
Sunrise over Mynydd y Dref (Conwy Mountain) in Wales/Credit: Getty
Conwy Castle tickets and opening times
Conwy Castle is open daily (closed 24–26 Dec and 1 Jan). Adult entry costs £11.70.
Authors
Julie Brominicks is a landscape and travel writer who lives off-grid in a caravan in a mossy Welsh valley.
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
Get a 0.47l Stanley Travel Mug when you subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine
Plus, save 36% off the shop price and subscribe for just £20.99 every 6 issues!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.