Conwy Castle was built between 1283 and 1287 by Edward I, who filled his walled town with English merchants and banished the Welsh to the hills – but times change.

Now Welsh flags flutter in the turrets. Costa Coffee came and went, muscled out by the merchants’ legacy: a multitude of independent shops and cafés.

Conwy Castle history

In the late 13th century, when Edward I ordered the building of a castle on the site of the Cistercian Aberconwy Abbey of Saint Mary, he did so for far more than defensive reasons. The abbey was the resting place of Llywelyn ap Iorwerth, or Llywelyn the Great, King of Gwynedd and Prince of the Welsh.

Conwy Castle was one of many to be built in Wales at the time and all were a deliberate attempt to subdue the Welsh, asserting the king’s dominance in the newly conquered region.

The main castle building sits within much larger defences. These include a line of walls and towers more then 1.3km long, which enclose the old town. The total cost of both the walls and the castle was said to be £15,000, scarcely enough for a kitchen extension today, but in Edward’s time the equivalent of tens of millions of pounds.

Despite the cost and the size of the project, it took no longer than four years, between 1283 and 1287, to construct both the castle and the town walls.

Visiting Conwy Castle

Conwy is exceptionally well preserved and one of the most complete castles in the country. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it boasts stunning views over Eryri (Snowdonia). Visitors can walk up its 700-year-old towers, along the high curtain walls, explore the keep and take in its set of complete medieval apartments.

During the summer, travel back in time with the official resident court jester Erwyd le Fol, who entertains crowds just as he would have done at the medieval court hundreds of years ago.

Conwy Mountain walk From Conwy Castle, explore 244m-high Conwy Mountain – Mynydd y Dref – then return from your Snowdonia hill walk to the bustling streets of Conwy for well-deserved refreshments. Conwy mountain walk Sunrise over Mynydd y Dref (Conwy Mountain) in Wales/Credit: Getty

Conwy Castle tickets and opening times

Conwy Castle is open daily (closed 24–26 Dec and 1 Jan). Adult entry costs £11.70.