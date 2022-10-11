The town walls are thrilling. Crevices, turrets, gateways and 21 towers. Cold stone, still enclosing jammed-together streets, shops and homes.

You can circle the town of Conwy in North Wales by walking on top of the walls, and visit the stout and beastly castle with its murder-holes and machicolations.

Outward-facing views from the town walls take in the sweeping, estuarine and mountainous Welsh landscape in which Conwy is enfolded, enticing you to explore 244m-high Conwy Mountain – Mynydd y Dref.

When was Conwy Castle built?

Conwy Castle was built between 1283 and 1287 by Edward I/Credit: Getty

Conwy Castle was built between 1283 and 1287 by Edward I, who filled his walled town with English merchants and banished the Welsh to the hills – but times change.

Now Welsh flags flutter in the turrets. Costa Coffee came and went, muscled out by the merchants’ legacy: a multitude of independent shops and cafés.

Conwy Mountain walk

5 miles/8km | 279m accent |3 hours | moderate

1. Harbour hike

Approach the quay from Castle Square. Here is where you find Conwy’s saltier edge; boats, ropes and lobster pots, hand-raked mussels for sale. Afon Conwy laps at the harbour walls and slips over mud at low tide. Walk along the harbour, beneath ancient holm oaks.

2. Over the bridge

On reaching the school, turn immediately left keeping to the road alongside it and cross the railway bridge. Head uphill, passing Beechwood Court.

Look out for wild ponies on the slopes of Conwy Mountain/Credit: Getty

3. Choose your path

A gate announces the foot of Conwy Mountain, which, though humble in height, grants lofty views from a labyrinth of paths. Rocks along the ridge are remnants of volcanic activity some 450 million years ago.

In late summer, the slopes of Conwy Mountain turn pink and purple with flowering heather/Credit: Getty

4. Summit remains

At the summit are the remains of Caer Seion – an Iron-Age hillfort and roundhouses. The views are epic. The coast lies below, the Great Orme (Y Gogarth) stretches north, and the Carneddau Mountains roar up inland. Continue westwards, walking downhill towards a meeting of paths.

5. Down to Conwy

Just before reaching the bottom of the hill and the junction of paths, bear east and follow a broad track to the south of Conwy Mountain, before descending then retracing your steps to Conwy.

Dusk falls over Conwy Castle/Credit: Getty

Conwy Mountain map

Conwy Mountain walking route and map