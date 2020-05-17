Guide to accessible days out in Britain

Plan your next adventure with our guide to the best days out for people with limited mobility, including wheelchair and pushchair users.

Our guide explores a range of places and activities throughout Britain, all suitable for people with limited mobility. Try birdwatching, visit a country garden, take a boat trip or camp out beneath the stars.

Where possible, it’s always a good idea to phone ahead of your visit and check what facilities are available and the condition of trails.

Britain’s national parks are the perfect place to start if you’re looking for easy access routes. We’ve picked one great day out from each of the UK’s 15 parks, ranging from boating and birdwatching to camping and garden visits.

Cairngorms – birdwatching at Abernethy

Loch Garten is a RSPB-run wildlife centre, well-known for its popular osprey centre. The visitor centre is step-free and level. Facilities include: parking, toilets, café, and shop. Find out more here.

Loch Lomand and the Trossachs – Benmore Botanic Gardens

These vibrant gardens are a must-see from spring to autumn. The grounds of the gardens are easy access, with wheelchairs available for hire. Facilities include: toilet, café, shop. Find out more here.

Northumberland – visit Cragside House and Gardens

Cragside is a gorgeous house with an interesting and unique historical background. Some of the paths are a little rough, but the National Trust offers a shuttle bus from the carpark and wheelchairs are available to hire. Facilities include: car park, toilets, shop and tearooms. Find out more here

Lake District – boat ride on the Lakes

The Coniston Boating Centre sits on the shores of Coniston Water in the heart of the Lake District National Park. The centre has a boat specifically adapted to accommodate up to three wheelchair users. Find out more here

Peak District – go camping in the woods

‘The Dreamboat’ pod, named after one of the cliffs at Stanage Edge, offers an easy access camping experience. Facilities include: a height adjustable electric profile bed, a hoist and shower chair/commode and an easy access picnic table. Find out more here.

North York Moors – Visit Whitby Abbey

This ruin is a sight to behold, especially at dawn and dusk when the shell of the building is enhanced by the colours of the low sun. Whitby Abbey itself is worth a visit, with parking available and ramp-access into the abbey. Alternatively, there is a route from the Abbey Fields to Whitby Holiday Park, where refreshments are available. Facilities include: a cafe, shop, toilets, picnic area and parking. Find out more about accessible walks in the North York Moors here

Yorkshire Dales – Test out the Malham Tarn tramper routes

the National Trust has trampers available for hire to explore rougher terrain around the Yorkshire Dales. Their planned routes provide an exciting exploration of the natural landscape. Find out more here.

Norfolk Broads – Boat Trip at Barton Broad

The Nancy Oldfield Trust offers an array of water sports, such as sailing, canoeing and fishing for those with limited mobility. It is a great opportunity to get out on the water and immerse yourself in the natural environment of Norfolk. Find out more here.

South Downs – visit Bramber

The historical town of Bramber is a beautifully quaint countryside spot. Part of the National Park’s ‘Miles without Stiles’ routes, this day trip takes you past characterful cottages and a medieval castle. Find out more here.

New Forest – zip Wire at Avon Tyrrell

The Avon Tyrrell adventure centre offers a wide range of sporting acitivies for people with limited mobility. These include: zip wire, adventure course, abseiling, fishing, and more. The centre is especially popular with kids. Find out more here.

Dartmoor – take a leisurely bus trip

For a more relaxing trip, take a bus journey through beautiful Dartmoor. If there’s a group of you, why not start a wildlife-spotting competition? The Easy Going Dartmoor bus tour is suitable for wheelchair users or elderly passengers. Find out more here.

Exmoor – explore Dunster Castle’s grounds

The dramatic castle grounds are a great place to visit, especially as a family day trip. There is a transfer bus available from the car park and the wheelchair-friendly routes have been mapped out. There are also mobility scooters available to hire for free, which are specialised for more difficult terrain. Access to the ground floor of the castle is available via a lift. Facilities include: toilets, café and shop. Find out more here

Brecon Beacons – Birdwatching at Talybont Reserve

The bird hide at Talybont Reservoir is the perfect place to have a restful afternoon doing some birdwatching. The hide is close to a wide path, suitable for wheelchairs. Nearest refreshment facilities are in Talybont-on-Usk and toilets in Llansantffraed. Find out more here.

Pembrokeshire Coast – a day in Tenby

Tenby is a particularly popular coastal destination and has four easy-access beaches. The most accessible are North beach, Chapel beach, and Castle beach, each offering gently sloping ramps. A walk through the pastel-coloured town itself is always a treat, with plenty of eateries available. To find out more here.

Snowdonia – a day at Abersoch beach

There are plenty of beaches on the Welsh coast that are easily accessible. Abersoch is a great example as it is a lovely strip of land, with a gentle ramp offering easy access the beach. Facilities include: parking and café. Find out more here.

Take to the trail with one of our easy access route, each planned specifically for those with limited mobility.

Latrigg circular, Lake District, Cumbria

This route offers some amazing views – on a particularly clear day you can even see Scafell Pike. The path is easy access, but there are some slopes. Stop off at the summit for a picnic, before completing the 2.3-mile route back to the car park. Find out more here.

Glenfinnan, Highland

This five-mile route from Glenfinnan Visitor Centre as far as Corryhully Bothy is suitable for people with limit mobility. Initially the track is a bit rough and may require a strong pusher for manual wheelchair users. Beyond the viaduct the route is sealed and car-free. Walk and map.

Knole, Kent

This three-mile walk begins outside the beautiful gates of Knole House in Kent and takes a scenic route through the estate. It is a great route to experience in September when the deer can be heard in their annual rut. Facilities include: parking, toilets, café, restaurant and shop. Find out more about the route here.

Tissington Trail, Derbyshire

This four-mile route follows part of the 13-mile Tissington Trail from Parsley Hay to Money Stones. There’s lots of wildlife to spot along the way, such as the White Peak bird and various butterfly species. Find out more about the route here.

Penzance to Marazion seafront, Cornwall

This 2.1-mile walk along the seawall is the perfect place to take in the beautiful views of the Cornish coast. This is a particularly good route to do in autumn, when you can see birds such as water rails and bitterns. There are plenty of restaurants along this coastal section. Find out more about the route here.

Nostell Menagerie Garden Walk, Wakefield, Yorkshire

This 1.4-mile walk begins overlooking a tranquil lake, which is particularly beautiful in autumn when the changing colours of the trees are reflected in the water. Facilities include: parking, café, shop and toilets. Find the route here.

Please note: conditions may be poor in bad weather, so please ring ahead to check accessibility.

Kentmere, Cumbria

On this 2.3-mile walk, look out for impressive birds of prey, such as peregrine falcons, patrolling the skies. The dramatic mountainous scenery is a delight. Nearest toilet and refreshment facilities are at Staveley, four miles to the south. Find out more about the route here.

Newport Wetlands Reserve, Gwent

There are four wheelchair and pushchair-friendly routes available at the Newport Wetlands Reserve. Look out for birds as they fly overhead or hide in the reeds. Facilities include: parking, visitor centre, toilets, baby changing and café. Find out more about the routes here.

Please note: conditions may be poor in wet weather, so please ring ahead to check accessibility.

Orchard Trail, Mabie Forest, Dumfries and Galloway

This half-mile walk in Mabie Forest journeys beneath giant sequoia and redwood trees alongside a trickling burn. The route leads to the tranquil sensory garden in Garden Wood. Find the route here

Lochan Trail, Argyll and Bute

This one-mile walk has a smooth surface and follows the Glencoe Lochan forest. There are several rest points along the way, perfect for a picnic or to take in the scenery. Find the route here.

Callander Meadows, Loch Lomond and The Trossachs

This beautiful 1.2-mile walk follows the River Teith, its banks awash with an array of wildflowers in spring and summer. The large pool of water along the way also acts as a resting point for salmon, so keep an eye out! The route is well-surfaced. Find the route here.

Somerset Forest, Londonderry

Look out for herons and squirrels as you navigate this this two-mile route through beautiful forest. Facilities include; parking. Find out more about the route here.

Please note: conditions may be poor, so please ring ahead to check accessibility.

Woodlarks Camp Site, Surrey

Enjoy affordable camping in the beautiful Surrey countryside. Woodlarks – boasting 12 acres of woodland and field, along with accessible support buildings with modern showers and toilets –caters for any level of disability. Take on the zip wire, the wheelchair swing and the trampoline, or sit back in the bird hide and spot your favourite avian species. Find out more here.

Address: Woodlarks Camp Site, Tilford Road, Farnham, Surrey, GU10 3RN

Hertford Ready Camp Glamping, Hertfordshire

If you’re not one for roughing it but still like the idea of sleeping outdoors, why not upgrade to a glamorous safari tent in the Hertfordshire countryside? Ready Camp Glamping offers just that – all the perks of a night in the wild, but with a few home comforts to match. While you’re there, head over to RSPB Rye Meads (pictured), a wetland reserve with disabled toilets, parking and accessible tracks. Find out more here.

Address: Mangrove Rd, Hertford SG13 8AJ

Crowden Glamping, Derbyshire

Set in the midst of the Derbyshire countryside, this glamping site offers a comfortable retreat for people with limited mobility. After a day of exploring the spectacular surround landscape, head back to Crowden and your Ready Camp tent, fit with a furnished lounge, dining area, bedrooms and mini kitchen. Find out more here.

Address: Crowden Camping and Caravanning Club Site, Woodhead Road, Crowden, Glossop, SK13 1HZ

Annie’s Cabin, Shropshire

Stay in a hand-built Finnish-style log cabin set among meadows on the outskirts of Ludlow. Annie’s Cabin has disabled facilities incorporated into the design, with level access throughout, a wet room and wide doors. This rustic retreat is the perfect base for exploring the Shropshire Hills – Why not try the Long Mynd all-ability trail? Find out more here.

Littlesea Holiday Park, Dorset

Littlesea’s caravans are customer designed for wheelchair users, with extra space, two bedrooms, shower chair and wheel-in shower. The park is located right on the south coast opposite the vast pebble bank of Chesil Beach, a spectacular sight regardless of the season. Find out more here.

Address: Lynch Ln, Weymouth DT4 9DT

* For all of our walks and days out, its worth calling ahead to check path conditions and opening times.