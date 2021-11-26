Accessibility Links

  Day out: Anderby Creek Beach, Lincolnshire

Day out: Anderby Creek Beach, Lincolnshire

Wrap up warm for a windy walk along an unspoilt Lincolnshire beach

Sun rises over sandy beach

Published:

The wild sands of the Lincolnshire coast exude their own special appeal winter as that bracing sea air blows away seasonal excesses. Although it is true, no matter what time of year you visit, this stretch of coastline leaves you feeling a little more alive when you leave is sandy shores than when you arrived.

Woodland walk
A sun-dappled walk in the woods at Anderby Creek, leading down to the beach/Credit: Oscar Hill, Getty

Anderby Creek Beach, a long, sandy spot backed by dunes between Skegness and Mablethorpe, is vast, yet remains tranquil and unspoilt. It is the kind of place that may remind you of childhood beach visits as you stride out for miles along the sand. 

Be sure to visit Cloud Bar, the world’s first purpose-built cloud observation platform, where you can gaze at those big skies reflected in five rotating mirrors. Then there is the Round and Round House, a birdwatching hide where you can look out over dunes and grazing marshes. 

Grey and common seals can be seen, along with harbour porpoises. Keep an eye out for golden plovers and lapwings and, at dusk, amazing starling murmurations over the reedbeds. There is a car park, toilets, pub and beach café – don’t miss your chance to sample the famous fish cakes.

Sarah Hardy

Sarah Hardy

Sarah Hardy is a trained, qualified and experienced journalist.

