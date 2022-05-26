You can't beat a good old-fashioned county show. Like a microcosm of the wider countryside, they bring together almost every aspect of rural living, from cattle, sheep herding and pig shows, to the region's finest tractors and other farm machinery.

Trade stands offer visitors the chance to browse local crafts – woodwork, jewellery, ceramics – and sample local foods, such as cheeses, meats and jams. There are often cookery masterclasses, falconry displays and chainsaw competitions, as well as funfairs, live music and talks from celebrities and rural experts.

What do I wear to a country show?

Like any outdoor festival, much depends on the weather. Some country shows have dedicated walkways with matting to minimise the field getting churned up, and others are set on grass. So be as stylish as you like, but keep it practical with flat shoes or boots from the knees down.

Almost every county has its own country show, meaning the chances are you'll be able to find one near you, no matter where you live. Our guide explores some the best country shows in the UK, including the Royal Highland Show, the Devon County Show, the Royal Welsh Show and the historic Great Yorkshire Show.

Britain's best country shows and county fairs

Staffordshire County Show

Staffordshire County Showground, 1–2 June

Watch the skilful art of horse shoeing at the Staffordshire County Show/Credit: Farm Images, Getty

Start the summer season with a bang at the Staffordshire County Show, where there will be a full Main Ring programme of monster trucks, showjumping, the Parade of Hounds and the Grand Parade of Livestock. Families will love the falconry, the Quack Pack (a sheepdog and duck display) and the Ferret Roadshow, as well as horse shoeing competitions, a climbing wall, and amazing giant tortoises. staffscountyshowground.co.uk

Royal Cornwall Show

Wadebridge, 9–11 June

Farm animals compete for top prize at the Royal Cornwall Show/Credit: Tim Rooke, Getty

After a two-year absence, Cornwall’s biggest agricultural show returns to the riverside town of Wadebridge this year with a jam-packed schedule. Meet the producers of the county’s finest food and drink, wander among gorgeous floral displays at the flower show, and learn all about Cornwall’s rural heritage, arts and crafts. Be sure to pay us a visit at the BBC Countryfile Magazine stand, where you can meet the team, find out how the magazine is put together, and tell us what you would like to see in future issues. royalcornwallshow.org

Lincolnshire Show

Lincoln, 22–23 June

Don't miss the Lincolnshire Show dancing/Credit: Lincolnshire Agricultural Society

Fly pasts from classic aviation aircraft, showjumping, BMX displays and amazing agricultural machinery are among the many spectacles set to feature at the Lincoln Showground this year. To mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the country show will be adorning the site with royal purple bunting. lincolnshireshow.co.uk

Royal Highland Show

Edinburgh, 23–26 June

The Highland cow is a highlight of the show/Credit: Getty

The parading belted Galloways, Highlands and Belgian blues are a real highlight at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh. Marvel at these beautiful cattle breeds before making the most of the rest of the show. Don’t miss the sheep-shearers, horse-shoers and pole-climbers. royalhighlandshow.org

Devon County Show

Clyst St Mary, 30 June–2 July

A parade of vintage tractors at an agricultural show/Credit: Getty

Cattle, sheep, pigs, dairy goats, Angora goats, cavies, pigeons, heavy horses, poultry, rabbits, and alpacas – the Devon County Show knows how to put on an animal party! Alongside this impressive list of country creatures, there will be craft stands, garden features, vintage tractor displays, floral art, and mouth-watering local food stalls. devoncountyshow.co.uk

Kent County Show

Delting, 6–8 July

Marvel at Kent's finest ponies at the Kent County Show/Credit: Getty

Experience all the fun of a classic country fair in the Garden of Kent. The Kent County Show is a Countryfile favourite, full of animals, tasty food, demonstrations and hundreds of exhibitors. kcas.org.uk/kent-county-show

Great Yorkshire Show

Harrogate, 12–15 July

The Prince of Wales attended the Great Yorkshire Show in 2021/Credit: Oli Scarff, Getty

Held at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate from 12-15 July, this show explores the best of British agriculture. It's non-stop action with Adam Henson taking to the stage on Tuesday 12 July before meeting fans afterwards. Yorkshire shepherdess Amanda Owen and popstar-turned-farmer JB Gill from the boy band JLS will also feature at the show. Then there's garden shows, fabulous food, gin and prosecco bars, and more guest appearances. greatyorkshireshow.co.uk

Royal Welsh Show

Llanelwedd, 18–21 July

The Royal Welsh Show takes place at a showground near Llanelwedd in Mid Wales/Credit: Getty

Along with an exciting four-days of livestock competitions, with entries travelling from far and wide to compete, the show has something to interest everyone through its wide range of activities, including forestry, horticulture, crafts, countryside sports, shopping, food and drink. rwas.wales/royal-welsh

Sutherland Show

Dornoch Links, 23 July

Sheep will feature at the Sutherland show./Credit: Getty

The Sutherland Show began in 1951 to showcase the vitality and productivity of Sutherland in north Scotland, stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the North Sea. The show aims to reflect this diverse landscape with it wide range of sheep, cattle, horses and ponies, as well as a dog show. There will also be a food and crafts tent, cookery demonstrations, the funfair and live music. sutherlandshow.com

Mid Devon Show

Knightshayes, Chettiscombe, Tiverton, 23 July

The show includes livestock, ponies and other farm creatures/Credit: Getty

Celebrate Mid Devon’s farm life with a range of local produce, livestock, competitions, music and horticulture. This award-winning show offers displays from owls to ferrets in the countryside arena, vibrant shopping stands, food halls and lots of activities for children, including archery and fairground rides. middevonshow.co.uk

Vale of Glamorgan Agricultural Show

Penllyn, 10 August

There will be horticultural displays at Vale of Glamorgan show/Credit: Getty

Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Vale of Glamorgan Agricultural Society with a visit to the Vale's historic show, this year held at Penllyn. It's a change of site but the usual community spirit remains, with livestock and horse shows, and more than 200 trade stands, a craft fair, horticultural show, dog show and rabbit show – phew! valeofglamorganshow.co.uk

Wensleydale Agricultural Show

Leyburn, 27 August

Experience the beauty of Wensleydale at this rural show/Credit: Bernd Brueggemann, Getty

This traditional Yorkshire Dales show in North Yorkshire features a huge range of competitive classes including the very best of local livestock, horticulture and crafts. Don't miss the stone walling events and Wensleydale sheep. wensleydaleshow.org.uk

Dorset County Show

Dorchester Showground, 3–4 September

There's a real buzz about the Dorset County Show, particularly at the beehive display/Credit: Nik Taylor, Getty

You're never far from an animal at the Dorset County Show. Sheep, cattle, horses, chickens, rabbits and even bees will all be on show. dorsetcountyshow.co.uk

Somerset County Show

Taunton Racecourse, 17–18 september

Shop for fresh produce at Somerset County show./Credit: Getty

Discover the very best of Somerset at the county's famous agricultural show. Perhaps the highlight of the show is the Somerset Mini Grand National – not horses but ponies! Also at the event are classic cars, dog trials, live music, artisan stalls, and inspiring cookery demonstrations. somersetcountyshow.co.uk