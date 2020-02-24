Best country gardens to visit in the UK

Enjoy beautiful flowers and plants with is our pick of the best country gardens to visit in spring and summer in the UK.

1 Coleton Fishacre, South Devon

Step off the ferry and take a stroll along Devon’s South West Coast Path to the verdant gardens of a 20th-century estate, home to exotic ferns, trickling water features and woodland glades at Coleton Fishacre in South Devon.

2 Parcevall Hall Gardens, North Yorkshire

The bountiful terraces, sweeping views and mossy woodlands of Parcevall’s hillside gardens rejoice in spring and summer with vibrant colours, floral fragrances and stirring birdsong. parcevallhallgardens.co.uk



3 Pensthorpe Gardens, Norfolk

Set amid the flat farmland of the North Norfolk countryside is Pensthorpe Natural Park, home to one of Britain’s most radiant summer gardens. pensthorpe.com/explore/norfolk-gardens

4 Rowallane Garden, County Down

Escape the crowds and and seek solace in one of Northern Ireland’s most beautiful and magical country gardens at Rowallane Garden in County Down.

5 Iford Manor, Wiltshire

Iford’s Italianate gardens in Wiltshire unite the natural and the managed, creating a charming blend of time-worn sculptures, perfume-scented lilac wisteria and flower-hemmed walkways. ifordmanor.co.uk



6 Scotland’s Garden Route, Galloway

The Rhins of Galloway in south-west Scotland is home to some of Britain’s most spectacular county gardens – discover six of the best with Scotland’s Garden Route.



7 Dyffryn Fernant Garden, Pembrokeshire

Few places blend with the landscape quite like Dyffryn – explore these pretty gardens in Pembrokeshire National Park then step into the hills for a seven-mile loop walk. dyffrynfernant.co.uk

8 Herterton House Gardens, Northumberland

Early summer is the perfect time to experience the intimate artistry of this small but much-acclaimed rural Northumbrian garden, designed around a derelict 16th-century farmyard. gardenvisit.com/gardens/herterton_house_gardens



9 Sheringham Park, Norfolk

Close to the reputable Humphry Repton’s home in the village of Sustead is Sheringham Park, perhaps the best-preserved example of the Englishman’s work. The gardens include a variety of habitats, such as Bower pond, which bursts into life in summer with azure damselflies and broad-bodied chaser dragonflies. nationaltrust.org.uk/sheringham-park

10 Antony Woodland Garden, Cornwall

These gardens are split into two areas, the Wilderness and West Down. The former – a wooded slope rolling down to the River Lynher – was designed by Humphry Repton and his friend Reginald Pole-Carew. antonywoodlandgarden.com



11 Attingham Park, Shropshire

A circular trail through Attingham Park, nicknamed the ‘Repton Ramble’, offers visitors a flavour of the harmonious landscapes that the designer envisaged for the 18th-century mansion and estate. The loop includes a stop at The Repton Oak, a tree planted by Humphry Repton himself. nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park

12 Woburn Abbey, Bedfordshire

Open to the public since 1955, the gardens at Woburn Abbey are a great place to go for day out in the sun. A particular highlight is the reconstructed Cone House, originally designed as a platform from which the Duke of Bedford, his family and their guests could safely watch the wild animals of their menagerie. woburnabbey.co.uk



13 Hatchlands Park, Surrey

National Trust gardeners deserve great credit for their efforts at Hatchlings Park, most recently with the planting of oaks, sweet chestnuts, limes and hornbeams. The gardens was partly landscaped by the famous designer Humphry Repton. nationaltrust.org.uk/hatchlands-park



14 Tatton Park, Cheshire

The appearance of Tatton Park owes itself to the work of Humphry Repton. A stroll through the park’s beech-lined avenues is well worth it and, in June, you can take part in a Repton-themed cycle ride. tattonpark.org.uk/home



15 Uppark House and Garden, West Sussex

This property was graced by the hands of both Repton and ‘Capability’ Brown. In the summer months, the café sets up tables and chairs on the grass with views out over the South Downs National Park. nationaltrust.org.uk/uppark-house-and-garden