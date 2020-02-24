Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Go Outdoors
  3. Days Out
  4. Best country gardens to visit in the UK

Best country gardens to visit in the UK

From coastal terraced gardens to Italianate marvels, here is our pick of the best country gardens to visit in spring and summer in the UK.

Coleton Fishacre garden

Enjoy beautiful flowers and plants with is our pick of the best country gardens to visit in spring and summer in the UK.

1

Coleton Fishacre, South Devon

Coletone Fishacre
Coleton Fishacre ©Getty

Step off the ferry and take a stroll along Devon’s South West Coast Path to the verdant gardens of a 20th-century estate, home to exotic ferns, trickling water features and woodland glades at Coleton Fishacre in South Devon.

Advertisement

More related content:

Blue tit on branch

2

Parcevall Hall Gardens, North Yorkshire

Parcevall Hall Gardens
Many of Parcevall’s plants, shrubs and trees have grown from specimens collected in Western China and the Himalayas ©Alamy

The bountiful terraces, sweeping views and mossy woodlands of Parcevall’s hillside gardens rejoice in spring and summer with vibrant colours, floral fragrances and stirring birdsong. parcevallhallgardens.co.uk

3

Pensthorpe Gardens, Norfolk

Pensthorpe Gardens
Pensthorpe’s Millennium Garden, designed by plantsman Piet Oudolf, is an important refuge for insects in the spring and summer ©Getty

Set amid the flat farmland of the North Norfolk countryside is Pensthorpe Natural Park, home to one of Britain’s most radiant summer gardens. pensthorpe.com/explore/norfolk-gardens

Garden guide: How to grow your own cut flowers

Would you like gorgeous fresh cut flowers all summer? All you need is a handful of seed, a spare patch of soil, and five minutes a day. Our guide on how to grow your own cut flowers and fill your home with fresh blooms.

Cut flowers

4

Rowallane Garden, County Down

Rowallane
“No other plant is as unambiguously blue,” writes gardener Monty Don of the Himalayan blue poppy, one of Rowallane’s most vibrant summer flowers ©National Trust Images

Escape the crowds and and seek solace in one of Northern Ireland’s most beautiful and magical country gardens at Rowallane Garden in County Down.

British architect Sir Edwin Lutyens: why is he famous and where can you see his work?

One of Britain’s greatest architects, Edwin Lutyens changed the face of English country houses and gardens. In our expert guide we celebrate his life and work, including the best sites to visit to see his homes and gardens.

Read about Edwin Lutyens

Country garden and house

5

Iford Manor, Wiltshire

Iford Manor Great Terrace
The scent of wisteria washes through the gardens in early summer ©Getty

Iford’s Italianate gardens in Wiltshire unite the natural and the managed, creating a charming blend of time-worn sculptures, perfume-scented lilac wisteria and flower-hemmed walkways. ifordmanor.co.uk

6

Scotland’s Garden Route, Galloway

Logan botanic gardens
Logan botanic gardens ©Getty

The Rhins of Galloway in south-west Scotland is home to some of Britain’s most spectacular county gardens – discover six of the best with Scotland’s Garden Route.

7

Dyffryn Fernant Garden, Pembrokeshire

Dyffryn Fernant gardens
Dyffryn Fernant gardens ©Alamy

Few places blend with the landscape quite like Dyffryn – explore these pretty gardens in Pembrokeshire National Park then step into the hills for a seven-mile loop walk. dyffrynfernant.co.uk

Best walks in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park

Explore the rugged cliffs, sweeping bays, rolling hills and extraordinary wildlife of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park in south-west Wales.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park
Getty

8

Herterton House Gardens, Northumberland

Herterton House Gardens
It took 40 years for artists Frank and Marjorie Lawley to design and develop the exquisite Herterton House Gardens ©Alamy

Early summer is the perfect time to experience the intimate artistry of this small but much-acclaimed rural Northumbrian garden, designed around a derelict 16th-century farmyard. gardenvisit.com/gardens/herterton_house_gardens

9

Sheringham Park, Norfolk

Shermingham Park
Shermingham Park ©Alamy

Close to the reputable Humphry Repton’s home in the village of Sustead is Sheringham Park, perhaps the best-preserved example of the Englishman’s work. The gardens include a variety of habitats, such as Bower pond, which bursts into life in summer with azure damselflies and broad-bodied chaser dragonflies. nationaltrust.org.uk/sheringham-park

Bluebells guide: when do they flower, how to identify and best bluebell walks in the UK

One of the most welcoming signs of spring, make the most of the bluebell season this with our bluebells guide – learn when bluebells flower, how to tell the difference between English and Spanish bluebells and the best places to see.

 

Bluebell guide

10

Antony Woodland Garden, Cornwall

Wild garlic growing wild
Wild garlic covers the floor in spring ©Alamy

These gardens are split into two areas, the Wilderness and West Down. The former – a wooded slope rolling down to the River Lynher – was designed by Humphry Repton and his friend Reginald Pole-Carew. antonywoodlandgarden.com

11

Attingham Park, Shropshire

Attingham Park
Attingham Park ©Alamy
A circular trail through Attingham Park, nicknamed the ‘Repton Ramble’, offers visitors a flavour of the harmonious landscapes that the designer envisaged for the 18th-century mansion and estate. The loop includes a stop at The Repton Oak, a tree planted by Humphry Repton himself. nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park
12

Woburn Abbey, Bedfordshire

Woburn Abbey grotto
The Grotto at Woburn Abbey ©Geograph

Open to the public since 1955, the gardens at Woburn Abbey are a great place to go for day out in the sun. A particular highlight is the reconstructed Cone House, originally designed as a platform from which the Duke of Bedford, his family and their guests could safely watch the wild animals of their menagerie. woburnabbey.co.uk

13

Hatchlands Park, Surrey

Hauchlands Park
Hauchlands Park ©Getty

National Trust gardeners deserve great credit for their efforts at Hatchlings Park, most recently with the planting of oaks, sweet chestnuts, limes and hornbeams. The gardens was partly landscaped by the famous designer Humphry Repton. nationaltrust.org.uk/hatchlands-park

14

Tatton Park, Cheshire

Tatton Park
Tatton Park ©Alamy

The appearance of Tatton Park owes itself to the work of Humphry Repton. A stroll through the park’s beech-lined avenues is well worth it and, in June, you can take part in a Repton-themed cycle ride. tattonpark.org.uk/home

15

Uppark House and Garden, West Sussex

Upper House
Upper House ©Getty
Advertisement

This property was graced by the hands of both Repton and ‘Capability’ Brown. In the summer months, the café sets up tables and chairs on the grass with views out over the South Downs National Park. nationaltrust.org.uk/uppark-house-and-garden

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Puffins on Skomer Island
Days Out

Britain’s best nature reserves for walks and wildlife

Daffodils at the Church of St Nicholas of Myra, Brighton, England
Days Out

Britain’s best daffodil walks

Snowdrops
Trees & plants

British seasonal wildflowers guide: how to identify, when to see and where to find them

Otter on the Isle of Mull, Scotland, UK
Photography

Best places to photograph wildlife in the UK