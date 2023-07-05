Part of the Slow Swimming campaign, which encourages wild swimming for the journey rather than the destination, this delightful annual group swim encourages participants to take the time to be fully immersed in nature while swimbling, meandering, dipping or bobbing for 1.6km along the idyllic River Avon.

After arriving at Bradford-on-Avon by train, we saunter down to the riverbank besides the medieval Tithe Barn. Here, swimmers rest on the grass, chatting in groups, before wading into the water to begin their leisurely swim through Barton Farm Country Park and back upstream again. We have enrolled on Wave Two, also known as ‘Relaxed Cos We Know Where the Cake Is Hidden’, which requires no more than a steady pace. Wave One, titled ‘Seriously Need More Cake’, is for those who really want to race. It starts at 10.30am and they are off like a shot.

We hang back a little to merge with Wave Three, ‘Enjoying the Journey’, which is for those who fancy merely sculling along, maybe with a bit of paddling.

The cool green water is a balm on this dazzlingly sunny day, while the tall wooded banks burst with wild greenery and the occasional reed tickles swimming feet. Although the sun-dappled river is busy with glittering dragonflies and the low thrum of happy chat, there is still a sense of peace.

Swimmers pootle first downstream for about 800 metres, before swimming back upstream, and the river kindly offers little resistance to those going against the flow.

Wave Four, or ‘Pooh Sticks’, do not, however, attempt the upstream section. This final wave is for those who wish to float in rubber rings or inflatables no bigger than a lilo. The result is a joyful array of wetsuit-wearing children and dogs bobbing along on floats, teenagers lolling on pink flamingos or merry women laughing uproariously while attempting to master inflatable llamas. As her friend chortles and flops about while struggling to sit on her float, one swimmer calls out to the world at large: “This is how we middle-aged women like to spend our Saturdays!”

On completion, the assembled crowd celebrates with a sunny picnic (provided you remember to bring your own) and a treat from the cake-sharing stand.

Although this event is highly recommended for fun and frivolity, you can enjoy this stretch of river at any time, particularly while the weather is fine. Take the train to Bradford on Avon and walk down to the Tithe Barn to swim downstream and back.

A lovely way to complete your day is to then walk along the Kennet and Avon Canal Path to Avoncliffe for a pint and food at the Cross Guns, before catching the train back.

Bradford on Avon Slow Swim and Picnic, 8 June 2024

