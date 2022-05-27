Throughout the year, wild swimmers are able to share their rivers and lakes with some of the UK's most impressive wildlife, from salmon and kingfishers to curlews and peregrine falcons. We share some of the best places to go wild swimming – and the birds, fish and wildlife you might see there
One of the essential things that makes a wild swim truly ‘wild’ is the wildlife; to be overtaken by the electric blue flash of a kingfisher, hear the plop of a diving otter upstream, or feel the buzzing wings of a dragonfly on your cheek. To be in the water with them is to be immersed in their world, and while this is undoubtedly magical, it is paramount for us – as mere interlopers – to respect that world.
The key ways to minimise impact on wildlife habitats when wild swimming is to keep noise to a minimum, avoid disturbing nesting birds, not damage beds of waterweed, and to wash your swimming gear between use in different bodies of water. And, of course, take your litter home – aim to leave nothing behind but footprints!
Find more inspiration and practical advice on outdoor swimming in our wild swimming hub.
A freshwater loch at the foot of the Cairngorms, surrounded by fine pine forests. There’s a castle ruin on an island to explore (Loch an Eilein translates as Loch of the Island) and easy access to the water with a carpark nearby. A popular swimming lake but quiet areas can be found.
A jaw-dropping wooded gorge descending to rocky headlands, dotted with lots of little beaches, pools and shallows for paddling in the whisky-coloured water. Do not enter rushing white water areas that are too dangerous to swim in. Parking is downstream at the Logie Steading Visitor Centre, which has cafes, shops and galleries to explore.
Look out for:
Red squirrel
Salmon
Woodpecker
Advertisement
Kailpot Crag, Ullswater, Lake District
You’ll find this small shingle beach and cliff for jumping one mile along the lakeside path from Sandwick. The perfect place to take the kids for a daring leap and an afternoon of fun in the sparkling waters of Ullswater, with paddle steamers passing by.
West of the village of Ingram in the Breamish Valley, you'll find Linhope Spout, a 60ft waterfall that tumbles into a pool two metres wide and five metres deep.To get there is a 1.5 mile walk from the end of the public road at Hartside Farm – along the way you'll be treated to views of Cunyan Crags and Northumberland moorland.
These idyllic falls beneath a packhorse bridge are the meeting point of three counties – Derbyshire, Cheshire and Staffordshire. There are shallow areas for the kids to paddle in, and a deep pool for swimming at the foot of one of the waterfalls. Parking is just over a kilometre away at the Cat and Fiddle pub on the A537, provided you buy something from their shop.
Deep pools for swimming, rapids and a rope swing for playing, a large shingle beach to lay your picnic rug – this beautiful stretch on the River Wharfe has it all. There's also a campsite on the riverbank should you wish to extend your visit.
A popular shingle beach and meadow on the banks of the River Wye, just outside Wales' famous book town. Upstream of the beach is a long, deep section to swim in, while children can enjoy the shallower areas below the rapids.
Wildlife: grey heron, cormorant, otter, water vole, eel
One of my favourite campsites sits on the northeast shore of this beautiful glacial lake surrounded by mountains. There's easy access for swimming along the eastern shore, and Elephant Rock for cliff jumps on the northwest side. You can hire kayaks, canoes and SUPs from the campsite.
Dartmeet and Wellsfoot Island, River Dart, Dartmoor
Two of my favourite swimming spots on the River Dart are at Dartmeet (confluence of East Dart and West Dart) and, for a quieter swim, Wellsfoot Island, upstream from Newbridge car park on the left bank of the river. At Wellsfoot you can savour the invigorating peaty waters in the shadow of Holne Cliff.
Above the weir by the Millennium Green is a beautiful deep stretch where you can swim upstream. On the bank you'll also find the Green Cafe, where you can warm up with a hot chocolate after your dip. They even have rugs and hot water bottles if you're finding the chill a bit hard to shake off.
In this lovely little Kent town, swimmers can access the river from a mooring platform near the Fordwich Arms pub. Strong swimmers can head upstream under the bridge then float all the way back, perhaps calling in the pub for a drink in the riverside beer garden afterwards.
Wildlife: white-legged damselfly, grass snake otter, kingfisher, little egret