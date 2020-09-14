Britain’s most spectacular autumn arboreta

Here’s our guide to a selection of the UK’s best arboreta to visit this autumn.

Tony Kirkham, head of the Arboretum and Gardens at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew selects some of his favourites.

Advertisement

The Yorkshire Arboretum, Yorkshire

Alamy

A 120-acre arboretum set among beautiful, mature trees on the Castle Howard Estate near York. Planting for this new collection of diverse species began in the 1970s – with specimens sent in from expeditions to all corners of the world – and opened to the public in 1999. Open daily until 30 November. £7. yorkshirearboretum.org

Hafod Uchtryd, Ceredigion

Geograph

This picturesque landscape in the Ystwyth Valley lies 12 miles south-east of Aberystwyth in west Wales. Explore Hafod Uchtryd’s 500 acres of silver firs, spruces and natural oaks on foot during one of five walks and discover some of the UK’s earliest managed forestry planting. Open all year with no admission fee. hafod.org

Dawyck Botanic Garden, Scottish borders

Alamy

This 65-acre garden and arboretum, eight miles from Peebles, has one of the finest collections of trees in Britain. A number of the specimens were planted in 1680, including the European silver fir, giant Sierra redwood and Douglas fir. The arboretum boasts highlights for every season, particularly birches and rhododendrons. Open daily until 31 October. £7.00 rbge.org.uk/visit/dawyck-botanic-garden

Howick Arboretum, Northumberland

Not far from Alnwick, this vast arboreal collection, planted out geographically with over 12,500 specimens, is known as the United Nations for trees and shrubs. The trees are grown from seeds collected from all corners of the temperate world, from China to Tasmania. Open daily until 11 November. £8.80. howickhallgardens.com

Batsford Arboretum, Gloucestershire

Getty

Set in the heart of the Cotswolds, Batsford Arboretum ingeniously makes use of the surrounding land to show off its impressive display of over 2,850 tree specimens, including the national Japanese flowering cherry collection. Visit in autumn when the maples are at their most striking. Open daily all year round. £8.95 batsarb.co.uk

Castlewellan, County Down

Castlewellan Arboretum, just north of Northern Ireland’s Mourne Mountains, contains over 3,000 species of rare plants. Notable examples include giant redwoods, monkey puzzles, rhododendrons and the golden Leyland cypress, or ‘Castlewellan Gold’. castlewellancastle.org

Westonbirt National Arboretum, Gloucestershire

Getty

Home to more than 16,000 types of trees and shrubs over 600 acres of woodland, Westonbirt is a great place for a leisurely meander. Take in autumn’s natural firework display as the arboretum’s acers (Japanese maples) become ablaze with reds, oranges and yellows, while its delicate Chinese spindle treen turns a vibrate pretty pink. www.forestry.gov.uk/westonbirt

Bodenham Arboretum, Worcestershire

Getty

This tranquil arboretum holds more than 3,000 species of trees from across the world. At its centre is a large pool with many rare and ornamental trees adorning its banks. Autumn brings a riot of leaf colour ranging from deep butter yellow through to orange, reds and crimsons as well as an abundance of berries. The many varieties of acer are particularly vivid. www.bodenhamarboretum.co.uk

Thorp Perrow Arboretum, North Yorkshire

Thorp Perrow holds no less than five National Plant Collections – of ash, walnut, lime, laburnum and cotinus (which has leaves the colour of red wine in autumn). The arboretum also holds 51 Champion Trees (this national scheme records details of exceptionally large, historic, rare and remarkable trees growing in Britain and Ireland). This collection of exotics results in a stunning seasonal leaf display of golds, oranges, reds, browns and purples. www.thorpperrow.com

Arley Arboretum, Arley, Worcestershire

Getty

Nestling in the beautiful countryside of the Severn Valley, Arley is one of the oldest Arboretums in Great Britain. Boasting more than 300 species, the collection includes many rare, domestic and exotic trees. www.arleyarboretum.co.uk

Bedgebury National Pinetum, Cranbrook, Kent

Getty

Advertisement

Host to a world-class collection of conifers, Bedgebury is a beautiful and peaceful place to walk in all seasons. The 2,000 acres of Bedgebury Forest also offer miles of cycling, mountain-biking, riding and walking for all ages and abilities. www.forestryengland.uk/bedgebury