Britain's best history festivals and events

There was a time when life was harsh and dangerous, when the cry of battle was a familiar sound. Step back in time this summer at a history festival, where you can watch battle re-enactments, explore living history villages, try your hand at blacksmithing and even attend sword school! Whether you're watching a Sealed Knot re-enactment from behind a rope, or getting dressed up to join an immersive medieval family festival, you might just find your tribe at a historical event this year.

Advertisement

Britain's best historical re-enactments and events in 2022

The Celts are Coming, The Scottish Crannog Centre, Perthshire 29 Jul – 1 August

Witness traditional Celtic crafts and partake in an Iron Age Olympics at The Scottish Crannog Centre, Perthshire/ Credit: Scottish Crannog Centre

Join prehistory experts as they delve into the lives of the Celts over two action-packed days of stone carving, blacksmithing, metalworking, wood turning, spoon carving, creating beautiful natural dyes and coloured thread. Taste some prehistoric cooking while you're at it!

More info

Loxwood Joust immersive medieval festival, West Sussex, 6-7 and 13-14 August

Loxwood Joust festival/Credit: Loxwood Joust

This excellent medieval-style festival is the UK's only immersive family festival where you get to be part of the storyline. Hire your costumes at the door, or come in civvies and be treated to some very convincing live jousting, a large-scale battle re-enactment, workshops including blacksmithing and copper bowl making – and a host of actors to steer you through the day's events as they unfold. With music from Mediaeval Baebes and Trobar de Mort.

More info and tickets

Clash of the Romans, Chesters Roman Fort, Northumberland, 20-21 August

The ruined Roman fort at Chesters, Hadrian's Wall, Northumberland/Credit: Getty Images

Witness Roman soldiers throw themselves into battle as they engage with their foes using their sword fighting, archery and spear-throwing skills. Explore the living history camp to get a taste of life as a Roman soldier in the empire. Little legionaries will get the chance to try on a soldier’s armour and join in with battle drills.

More info at English Heritage

Bosworth Medieval Festival, Bosworth 20-21 August

Richard III and Earl of Richmond at the Bosworth Battle/Credit: Getty Images

Relive the final battle in the 'War of the Roses' between the houses of Lancaster and York at this year's Bosworth Medieval Festival.

Pirates!, Dartmouth Castle, Devon 25-31 August

<em>Join the crew at Dartmouth Castle in Devon and experience pirate life through storytelling and sea-faring activities/Credit: Getty</em>

Perched atop the rocky cliffs of South Devon sits Dartmouth Castle, standing guard over the Dart Estuary. Throughout the summer the castle is opening its gates to offer a host of maritime activities and pirate storytelling, bringing Britain's sea-faring history to life.

Herstmonceux Medieval Festival, Hailsham 27-29 August

Herstmonceux Castle, East Sussex/Credit: Getty Images

Set against the backdrop of the extraordinary Herstmonceux Castle, this medieval experience will give you the opportunity to try out 15th-century life, complete with music, falconry, puppetry, battles and dancing.

Largs Viking Festival, Largs 27 August-4 September

A Viking re-enactment in Largs begins with a torchlight procession just after sundown/Credit: Getty Images

Spend a few days living in either a 13th-century Viking village or a scots village at the Largs Viking Festival. The event will include a reenactment of the battle of Largs between the Norse king Haakon and Alexander III.

Gloucester History Festival, Gloucestershire 3-18 September

The cloisters of Gloucester Cathedral/Credit: Getty Images

Advertisement

Step back in time to 910 and the Vikings’ raid up the River Severn, celebrating the battles just as the raiders would have with games, wrestling and a strongman competition. For those in search of something a little more peaceful, there is a chance to get involved with period crafts, cooking and dyeing.