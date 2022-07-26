Britain's best history festivals and events
Experience the British countryside as our forebears would have done at a history event or festival which takes you back in time – our pick of the best historical reenactments and events in the UK.
There was a time when life was harsh and dangerous, when the cry of battle was a familiar sound. Step back in time this summer at a history festival, where you can watch battle re-enactments, explore living history villages, try your hand at blacksmithing and even attend sword school! Whether you're watching a Sealed Knot re-enactment from behind a rope, or getting dressed up to join an immersive medieval family festival, you might just find your tribe at a historical event this year.
Britain's best historical re-enactments and events in 2022
The Celts are Coming, The Scottish Crannog Centre, Perthshire 29 Jul – 1 August
Witness traditional Celtic crafts and partake in an Iron Age Olympics at The Scottish Crannog Centre, Perthshire/ Credit: Scottish Crannog Centre
Join prehistory experts as they delve into the lives of the Celts over two action-packed days of stone carving, blacksmithing, metalworking, wood turning, spoon carving, creating beautiful natural dyes and coloured thread. Taste some prehistoric cooking while you're at it!
Loxwood Joust immersive medieval festival, West Sussex, 6-7 and 13-14 August
This excellent medieval-style festival is the UK's only immersive family festival where you get to be part of the storyline. Hire your costumes at the door, or come in civvies and be treated to some very convincing live jousting, a large-scale battle re-enactment, workshops including blacksmithing and copper bowl making – and a host of actors to steer you through the day's events as they unfold. With music from Mediaeval Baebes and Trobar de Mort.
Clash of the Romans, Chesters Roman Fort, Northumberland, 20-21 August
Witness Roman soldiers throw themselves into battle as they engage with their foes using their sword fighting, archery and spear-throwing skills. Explore the living history camp to get a taste of life as a Roman soldier in the empire. Little legionaries will get the chance to try on a soldier’s armour and join in with battle drills.
Bosworth Medieval Festival, Bosworth 20-21 August
Relive the final battle in the 'War of the Roses' between the houses of Lancaster and York at this year's Bosworth Medieval Festival.
Pirates!, Dartmouth Castle, Devon 25-31 August
<em>Join the crew at Dartmouth Castle in Devon and experience pirate life through storytelling and sea-faring activities/Credit: Getty</em>
Perched atop the rocky cliffs of South Devon sits Dartmouth Castle, standing guard over the Dart Estuary. Throughout the summer the castle is opening its gates to offer a host of maritime activities and pirate storytelling, bringing Britain's sea-faring history to life.
Herstmonceux Medieval Festival, Hailsham 27-29 August
Set against the backdrop of the extraordinary Herstmonceux Castle, this medieval experience will give you the opportunity to try out 15th-century life, complete with music, falconry, puppetry, battles and dancing.
Largs Viking Festival, Largs 27 August-4 September
Spend a few days living in either a 13th-century Viking village or a scots village at the Largs Viking Festival. The event will include a reenactment of the battle of Largs between the Norse king Haakon and Alexander III.
Gloucester History Festival, Gloucestershire 3-18 September
Step back in time to 910 and the Vikings’ raid up the River Severn, celebrating the battles just as the raiders would have with games, wrestling and a strongman competition. For those in search of something a little more peaceful, there is a chance to get involved with period crafts, cooking and dyeing.
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile
Get walking this Summer and get a Vango Rucksack (worth £20) when you subscribe to BBC Countryfile Magazine.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.