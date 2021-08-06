Day out: Llyn Cwm Llwch, Powys

One of the quietest and most beautiful pathways to popular Pen y Fan passes another natural wonder that is even more alluring if you wish to submerge yourself in the landscape rather than tower over it.

The glacial lake of Llyn Cwm Llwch makes for a refreshing dip on a hot day after the steady climb up the verdant valley.

Visiting Llyn Cwm Llwch

The lofty Old Red Sandstone wall of the highest peak in the Brecon Beacons, buttressed by ridges reaching north, afford the pool shelter. This is a dip for hardy souls only. The rusty-coloured water at the lake margins gets darker, deeper and colder as you head towards the centre. Here an invisible magical island is said to have once existed, sadly no longer accessible to mortal beings. However, the mountain view, with the visceral experience of being immersed in its waters, is a worthy consolation prize.