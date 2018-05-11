Accessibility Links

  Day out: Pensthorpe Gardens, Norfolk

Day out: Pensthorpe Gardens, Norfolk

Set amid the flatlands of the North Norfolk countryside is Pensthorpe Natural Park, home to one of Britain’s most radiant June gardens.

Pensthorpe-91832c1

The song of the skylark rings out against the backdrop of a big Norfolk sky. In the vast wildflower meadows, southern marsh orchids, delicate marsh valerian and over 25 species of butterfly herald that summer is here.

Covering 700 acres, Pensthorpe surrounds the River Wensum floodplains, its woodland, wetland, carr, breck and heath creating an interplay of ecosystems that teem with life. The crystal chalk waters are abundant with native crayfish and wading avocets.

Pensthorpe20Gardens-3d7ab44
Pensthorpe’s Millennium Garden, designed by plantsman Piet Oudolf, is an important refuge for insects in the spring and summer ©Getty

Midsummer marks the beginning of the Millennium Garden’s unrivalled flower show – an acre of naturalistic prairie-style planting where you can experience clouds of blossoming perennials and grasses as they dance to an orchestra of insects.

Pensthorpe-ec8a0c4
Pensthorpe Gardens in Norfolk ©Getty

Pensthorpe Natural Park is open from 10am all year round, seven days a week, except Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Find out more about Pensthorpe Gardens.

