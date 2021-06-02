Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Go Outdoors
  3. Days Out
  4. Day out: Margam Country Park, Neath Port Talbot, Wales

Day out: Margam Country Park, Neath Port Talbot, Wales

Rich in fascinating history, Margam Country Park offers a complete day out with wild walks, ruins, playgrounds and activities for all

Country house in summer

Published:

Industrial South Wales might not seem the obvious place to seek out a countryside walk with the family. However, if you venture just two miles from Port Talbot on Swansea Bay, you’ll come upon over 400 hectares of majestic woods, parkland and gardens waiting to be explored. 

Advertisement

Margam Country Park bristles with outdoor attractions for both adults and children, is free to visit (just a parking fee) and is home to more than 400 fallow, red and endangered Père David deer.

Gothic Castle in Wales
Built in 1830–1840 for landowner and industrialist Christopher Rice Mansel Talbot, grand neo-Gothic Margam Castle boasts an octagonal tower and a vast staircase hall/Credit: Getty

Things to do at Margam Country Park

The park’s Wood Vibrations Trail takes visitors on a melodious quest through woodland to discover a selection of giant musical instruments. The Farm Trail introduces walkers to a host of rare and interesting breeds, including Glamorgan cattle, badger-face sheep and Buff Orpington hens. And for the under 10s, there’s Fairytale Land, with its own castle and miniature houses to play in.

For extra action, head to the lake to try canoeing, kayaking or paddleboarding with Margam Park Adventure. There’s also a new adventure playground for children aged six to 12 and numerous loos dotted about, as well as Charlotte’s Pantry Café for take-away meals and snacks.

You may also like:

History of Margam Country Park

The ruined Cistercian abbey in the grounds was built when the Normans ruled these parts. A much later addition – the 18th-century orangery – is the longest in Britain and has its own gardens, providing wonderful vistas of the surrounding countryside. There’s even a Grade I-listed neo-Gothic castle and a narrow-gauge railway that will both reopen as soon as coronavirus restrictions allow.

To give your legs a good stretch, head for the Monastic Trail. This 2.5-mile (4km) waymarked path is largely flat, with just one steep ascent, and is packed with interest. Beginning with a tour of the forested slopes of an Iron Age hill fort, the trail passes what was once a Celtic village. Investigate an old and ruinous dam and mill race built by monks; enjoy cracking views of the Cwm Phillip valley and Margam Forest, then climb to Hen Eglwys, the old Cistercian chapel on the summit of a hill.

Advertisement

Keep a look out for the park’s avian visitors – long-tailed tits, herons hunting for brown trout, as well as ravens and buzzards patrolling the skies above.

Authors

Dixe Wills

Tags

Spring21_Sidebar_720x480_Countryfile
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 6 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £9.99!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Coleton Fishacre garden
Days Out

Best country gardens to visit in the UK

Pub by the river
Days Out

Best canal and riverside pubs in Britain

Summer pub and countryside
Days Out

Britain’s best summer pub walks

Red and white lighthouse by the sea
Days Out

Guide to Britain’s lighthouses: history and the best lighthouses to visit