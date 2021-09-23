The UK’s best food festivals in 2022

In association with

The UK’s cultural heritage may be impressive, but our local food traditions are often where the most exciting stories can be found. From the oyster-shucking festivals of Scotland’s east coast, across the rolling countryside down to the Isle of Wight’s aromatic Garlic Farm, our nation’s diverse regional produce is something to be truly celebrated.

After all, what better way is there to spend a weekend than by milling around a marketplace sampling the best of the UK’s cuisine, while supporting local producers?

Regional foodie Natasha Goodfellow rounds up her pick of the best food festivals in the UK to get in the diary now.

Alresford Watercress festival, Hampshire

15 May 2022

Every year, the pretty Hampshire town of Alresford plays host to a festival celebrating all things watercress. The highlight is a parade where the watercress king and queen distribute the first of the season’s harvest. There’s also a watercress-eating championship (now in the Guinness Book of Records), cookery demonstrations, a street market, Morris dancers and Punch and Judy shows, all in honour of this nutritious leaf.

watercressfestival.org

Irish Game Fair & Fine Food Festival, Antrim

25–26 June 2022

Artisan producers from across Ireland take part in this festival at Shane’s Castle in Antrim, which is rooted in preserving the Irish countryside. Expect falconry displays, carriage riding events, dog shows plus game and fish cookery demos.

irishgamefair.com

Dalemain marmalade festival, CUMBRIA

Date to be confirmed

Jane Hasell-McCosh, chatelaine of Dalemain Mansion in Cumbria, dreamt up the World Marmalade Awards in 2005 to attract tourists to the region after the Foot & Mouth outbreak. A huge success, the accompanying festival now boasts everything from orange-dyed sheep to a visit from Paddington Bear, of course.

dalemain.com

Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival

23–24 July 2022

Funkirk Farm in Skipton is the venue for this two-day extravaganza offering live celebrity demos by the likes of James Martin and The Hairy Bikers, alongside workshops, masterclasses and hundreds of foodie exhibitors.

yorkshiredalesfoodanddrinkfestival.com

Isle of Wight Garlic Festival

20–21 August 2022

A heady mix of country fair, pop festival and a vampire’s worst nightmare, this festival offers everything from garlic beer and ice cream to fudge, with much of the raw ingredients grown just minutes away at the island’s multi-award winning garlic farm.

garlicfestival.co.uk

Meatopia On Fire, London

2–4 September 2022

Top chefs from around the world assemble for this visceral celebration of meat and fire at Tobacco Dock in East London. It’s a party with principles though – the festival’s manifesto insists on ethically produced and sustainable ingredients and extols the benefits of nose-to-tail eating.

meatopia.co.uk

Stranraer Oyster Festival, Scotland

10–11 September 2022

The UK’s native oyster season opens on 1 September and the boats here need at least a week to land enough for this fun festival on the shores of Loch Ryan. Witness the high-stakes Oyster Shucking Championship in which chefs from all over Scotland compete, or grab a napkin and enter the oyster-eating competition yourself.

stranraeroysterfestival.com

Abergavenny Food Festival, Wales

17–18 September 2022

Since it was first founded by two farmers in 1999, Abergavenny Food Festival has become one of Britain’s leading food events, with talks and workshops. The Saturday night party at the castle is legendary.

abergavennyfoodfestival.com