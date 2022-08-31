The best wild swimming gifts: practical and beautiful present ideas

Wild swimming can have a whole host of benefits for our physical and mental health, from boosting our immune system to preventing anxiety and depression. As time goes on, more and more of us are braving the cold water.

These wild swimming gifts are the perfect presents for anyone who enjoys a spot of al fresco bathing. Not only are they practical and durable; they’ll also add a touch of luxury to any swim session.

The best wild swimming gifts

Ocean Bottle 500ml

Several clever features make the Ocean Bottle one of the best drinks canisters around, so it’s great for gifting, even if the recipient already has a flask.

Either drink directly from the small opening at the top of the bottle or use the upper section as a cup - perfect for sipping a warm beverage after a cold swim. The flask can keep drinks cold for 18 hours and hot for nine.

Other handy features include the carrying loop, anti-leak seals and dishwasher safe construction.

As the name implies, the Ocean Bottle is made from discarded plastic on its way to the sea, as well as repurposed stainless steel. You can recycle the entire bottle at the end of its life too.

Plus, the makers fund the collection of 1,000 ocean-bound plastic bottles for every item sold. Through their partner organisation Plastic Bank, local collectors across the world can swap waste for essentials like healthcare, tuition and money.

Dryrobe Advance Adult Short Sleeve Changing Robe

A dryrobe is so useful for outdoor watersports it’s almost an essential in our eyes, and makes a wonderful wild swimming gift.

We love this particular changing robe as it’s made from 49% recycled polyester. It’s water- and wind-proof to keep you protected in stormy weather, and it has huge A4-sized internal pockets to hold all your bits and bobs.

The two-way zip is useful for staying cool on warm days, and fleece-lined external pockets keep your hands toasty warm in cold weather. You can buy this dryrobe in blue, red, pink or grey.

Tide Clock

A tide clock makes a practical gift for anyone who likes to swim in the sea. Not only will it help you plan and get excited about your next dip, it also makes a quirky décor piece for your home or beach hut.

Just set the hand to ‘high tide’ at the right time for your chosen beach, and the clock will continue to keep track of the tides by itself.

Thanks to its powder-coated steel construction, this accessory is weatherproof, so you can install it inside or out.

Drybags Classic Waterproof Backpack 45L

Buy now from Drybags (£55.99)

A waterproof backpack is a no-brainer for wild swimming trips - and, let’s face it, any activity in the great outdoors. This one might just be the best on the market, as it floats when dropped in water.

It also has the added benefit of a high-vis finish and reflective strips for low light sessions.

The ventilated back panel, padded shoulder straps and top handle make it comfortable to carry for long periods of time.

Lifesystems Rechargeable Hand Warmer

Any wild swimmer would be glad of a pair of hand warmers after an icy dip in cold waters. These ones from Lifesystems are a convenient option, as you can easily recharge them in four hours with the included USB cable.

They also double as a power bank, allowing you to top up your phone battery when out and about.

Turn on these hand warmers and they’ll provide up to six hours of warmth. You can choose between four heat levels, indicated by LED lights and ranging in temperature from 42°C up to 50°C.

Bosun Sock

Buy now from Finisterre (£18.00)

You can never have too many socks, and if you’re going to gift a pair, why not go for a high-quality option like these? They’re Finisterre’s “woolliest socks to date”, made with 90% wool and 10% nylon - perfect for keeping warm post-swim.

The makers knit these chunky socks in Loughborough, England, using British Shepley wool.

This neutral pair is a fail-safe choice as a wild swimming gift, but you can choose from a range of different colour combinations. They’re all naturally breathable and antibacterial, and arrive in sustainable recycled paper and water-soluble packaging.

Recycled Changing Mat / Bag

Buy now from Finisterre (£35.00)

If you’ve ever been for a dip in the sea, you’ll know how annoying it can be trying to get changed without sand and dirt sticking to you and your wet clothes. A well-made drawstring mat eliminates the problem, so it’s a great wild swimming gift.

Stand on top of the mat to change out of your swim gear or wetsuit, and then pull on the drawcord to turn it into a bag to hold your damp items.

Designed to survive scrapes on rough or rocky surfaces, this changing mat is made from recycled ballistic nylon and should stand the test of time.

Wild Swimming Mug

Buy now from Etsy (£15.00)

Every chilly swim session should end with a warming drink - preferably from a mug as charming as this one. The maker, Carrie, is a wild swimmer herself, and took inspiration from fellow enthusiasts at her local Devon beach to create the colourful sketch on the side.

Thanks to its enamel construction, this mug is hard-wearing yet light enough to throw in your swim bag.

Check out Carrie’s Etsy store to find a treasure trove of wild swimming gifts.