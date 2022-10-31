Every year, Black Friday seems to get bigger and better, marking the launch of deals across thousands of products. Of all the discounted items, expensive ones like walking boots will save you the most money. So, if you’re in the market for a new pair, why not avoid paying full price by shopping in the Black Friday walking boot sales?

We’ve done the hard work for you and found all the best Black Friday walking boot deals, and even picked out some of the very best discounts. Scroll down to find our favourites.

When is Black Friday 2022?

In 2022, Black Friday is on 25 November, but the sales start much earlier. Often, retailers launch weeks or even a full month of deals, giving customers plenty of opportunity to save money on their purchases.

When Black Friday is over, you can enjoy the Cyber Monday sales on the 28th.

Where will the best Black Friday walking boot deals be?

These retailers ran Black Friday sales last year and are preparing for this year’s sales:

Amazon ’s Black Friday page has an entire section dedicated to camping and hiking - just select it in the menu to the left of the screen to browse deals

’s Black Friday page has an entire section dedicated to camping and hiking - just select it in the menu to the left of the screen to browse deals Cotswold Outdoor offered lots of discounts last year

offered lots of discounts last year Craghoppers is gearing up for its Black Friday walking boots sale

is gearing up for its Black Friday walking boots sale KEEN Footwear is another site to consider for affordable boots

is another site to consider for affordable boots Merrell ’s Black Friday sale is a great place to get high-quality boots at a discount

’s Black Friday sale is a great place to get high-quality boots at a discount Millets usually runs a Black Friday sale across lots of its products

usually runs a Black Friday sale across lots of its products Nevisport has already created its Black Friday page

has already created its Black Friday page The North Face sale starts on Thursday 24 November 2022

sale starts on Thursday 24 November 2022 Regatta ’s Black Friday page is live right now

’s Black Friday page is live right now Trespass is ready for Black Friday 2022

is ready for Black Friday 2022 Ultimate Outdoors is running deals already

is running deals already Wiggle will launch its Black Friday sale on 25 November

will launch its Black Friday sale on 25 November Winfields Outdoors has already released sale items for this year’s Black Friday event

Sales you can shop right now

These retailers are running early Black Friday walking boot deals right now:

Our favourite early walking boot deals

£100 £69.70 | 30% off

With a history spanning more than 50 years, Berghaus has plenty of experience when it comes to creating high-quality hiking boots. This smart pair is on sale at 30% off its usual price, which saves you over £30.

The uppers are made of suede, with a water-resistant AQ membrane beneath to keep you comfortable on rainy days.

Berghaus has also added EVA midsoles and an OrthoLite footbed for cushioning, as well as OPTI-STUD soles to give extra traction on uneven ground.

More deals

£110 £44.00 | 60% off

At 60% off, this has to be one of the best Black Friday walking boot deals this year, reducing the price from over £100 to under £50.

The boots are made from real leather, combined with an internal bootee liner to keep your feet snug and warm. The Hydropel technology on the outside is water repellant yet breathable, and a deep padded collar and tongue provide added support.

More like this

For extra comfort on long hikes, EVA shock pads are designed to help absorb impact as you walk and reduce foot fatigue.

More deals

£140 £97.03 | 31% off

This popular option from Berghaus has suede uppers and a waterproof yet breathable gore-tex lining to keep out the elements.

Another stand-out feature is the high-quality Vibram rubber sole, which comes with a new system to stop mud becoming clogged underneath and reducing traction.

Inside, OrthoLite footbeds provide much-needed cushioning. We also love the monochromatic black and grey design.