Designed to store root vegetables, Dartmoor’s potato caves were once dug into the side of hills by farmers wanting to keep their crops through the winter.

It won’t take you long to explore this fascinating piece of history, but this walk also takes you onto the moor to discover another of Dartmoor’s manmade intrigues. The Devonport Leat and its aqueduct have been providing Plymouth with water since the 18th century.

Enjoy mossy boulders and the scent of pine through one of Dartmoor’s many plantations then emerge onto open moorland to discover mysterious Crazy Well Pool before you follow the captivating Devonport Leat as it shoots over its diminutive aqueduct.

Dartmoor Potato Cave walk

4.3 miles/6.9km | 3 hours | moderate | 173m ascent

1. Start

From the smaller car park (nearest to Princetown), cross the road and walk towards Princetown for 200 metres until you reach the top of a track.

2. Cairn and cist

Follow the track down towards the wall corner then continue downhill either between the two walls or just above them through the fields. Pass through the gate then follow the fence line down to go through another gate.

The path to Dartmoor Potato Cave/Credit: Fi Darby

3. River Meavy

Cross the River Meavy on the metal sheets provided or, if the river is low enough, wade across. Follow the wider track without a stile south into the plantation.

4. Potato Cave

After about 500 metres, you’ll come to a stile on the left. Climb this and follow the path up into the woods for a short distance. The potato cave will be on your left. Enter if you dare. Return to the main path and continue south through the plantation.

The entrance to Dartmoor Potato Cave/Credit: Fi Darby

5. Leather Tor Bridge

Just before Leather Tor Bridge, take the track that leads off to the left. Follow it east and uphill, heading left at the fork. Continue until you reach open moorland.

6. Crazy Well Pool

Head east across open land for 400 metres until you reach legendary Crazy Well Pool. The water is very cold and deep here, so we don’t recommend swimming unless you’re an experienced cold-water swimmer and accompanied.

7. Raddick hill

From the pool walk directly north up to the leat then east to find the footbridge. On the way look out for the restored stone cross. Once you’ve crossed the footbridge follow the leat northwest for 1.5 km until you come to the aqueduct.

8. Aqueduct crossing

Cross the aqueduct carefully (you’ll need two free hands) then follow the leat south as it descends back to the double-walled path you came down earlier. Follow back up between the walls and then along the track to the road and car park.

Dartmoor Potato Cave map

Dartmoor Potato Cave walking route and map

Useful information

Starting point

This walk starts at the Sharpitor car park SX 56110 70865 (PL20 6LL) on the B3212 between Princetown and Yelverton. In the summer months, the First Bus Dartmoor Explorer provides links with the train network via Royal Parade in Plymouth and Exeter bus station.

Terrain

You’ll need walking boots or shoes and some navigation ability for this walk. The terrain is a mix of rough paths and open moorland. It isn’t suitable for wheelchairs or pushchairs, but Dartmoor does have a selection of wheel-friendly Miles Without Stiles routes. On open moorland we recommend full waterproofs and a map and compass.

Map

OS Explorer OL28

Eat/drink

Call in at the reopened Plume of Feathers pub for local ale and a bite to eat or enjoy a well-deserved lunch at Fox Tor Café, both in Princetown. For further entertainment, we recommend the Princetown Prison Museum and the National Park Visitor Centre.

Stay

Princetown offers a range of accommodation. The Ramblers Rest is very comfortable and has simple self-catering facilities in each room but for groups we recommend the bunkhouse at Fox Tor Café or the campsite at the Plume of Feathers. If you want to treat yourself, try the Two Bridges Hotel just down the road.

Cave access

You can enter the cave on this walk but only just (we recommend a torch).