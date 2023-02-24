As you travel east past Portland and Weymouth in Dorset, you get into Cretaceous country where the youngest rocks on the Jurassic Coast make up the stunning Purbeck coastline.

Advertisement

Here you'll find Lulworth Cove, a perfect horseshoe-shaped bay formed where the sea has broken through a barrier of hard limestone and hollowed out softer clays in front of a resistant chalk cliff. At neighbouring Durdle Door, the same limestone barrier forms a near perfect coastal arch.

This 6.2-mile walk explores this remarkable stretch of coastline.

Looking for more walks in Dorset? One of England's most-loved counties, Dorset's coastal cliffs, bird-rich moorland and marsh and vast pebble beaches are a hiker's dream. Here's our guide to some of the county's best walks. Best walks in Dorset One of England's most-loved counties, Dorset's coastal cliffs, bird-rich moorland and marsh and vast pebble beaches are a hiker's dream. Here's our guide to some of the county's best walks.

Lulworth Cove and Durdle Door walk

6.2 miles/10km | 4 hours | moderate

1. Lulworth Cove

From Lulworth Cove, follow the obvious path heading steeply uphill behind the car park. It’s a long climb with some steps, so if you need a breather look backand and enjoy views over Lulworth Cove.

As you climb over the brow of the hill you are rewarded with stunning views of the South West Coast Path snaking along the edge of the bright white limestone cliffs as far as the Isle of Portland, which stretches out on a spit from Weymouth harbour. Back towards Lulworth, on Bindon Hill, you can make out the ramparts of a huge Iron Age hill fort.

Boats moored at Lulworth Cove/Credit: Getty

2. Durdle Door

Head downhill and down steps. Go through a gate and look down into Man O’ War Bay. Walk on for Durdle Door – a natural limestone arch, created as a result of softer rocks being eroded behind a hard limestone cliff. Eventually the arch will collapse and leave a solitary sea stack, while the sea will slowly eat into the chalk ridge and the entire bay will merge, leaving an offshore reef. The arch is reportedly the most photographed landmark in Dorset, so expect crowds in summer.

Man O’ War Bay in Dorset/Credit: Getty

The coast is made from five types of rock, each formed underwater and tilted when the tectonic plates shifted and continents collided. Look out for the four rocks protruding from the sea, named the Bull, the Blind Cow, the Cow and the Calf. These mark the line of the coast 10,000 years ago. To look further back in time, see if you can spot several large holes in the sea stack, fossilised remains where cycad trees once grew 147 million years ago.

A stunning sunrise at Durdle Door/Credit: Getty

3. Bat's Head

Walk back up to the coast path and follow it along the edge of the cliff-tops. Many visitors head back after Durdle Door so you should find this section quieter. The path dips downhill into Scratchy Bottom, before climbing steeply to Swyre Head. Go through a gate and continue along the coast.

More like this

Take a detour along Bat’s Head, a great picnic spot with views back towards Durdle Door. Carry on as the path dips and climbs along the coast, dropping down to Middle Bottom and passing a stone marked Ringstead 2. Walk over West Bottom, passing below the beacon. After 400m you reach a National Trail stone marker pointing inland to Dagger Gate.

Cattle pastures in the hidden folds of Scratchy Bottom/Credit: Getty

4. Inland

Turn inland and follow the left-hand fence line. Bear right with the path and take the line across fields between the two beacons. Go through a gate and head straight ahead, ignoring a left turn. After another gate, bear right over fields towards the caravans. Follow the path along the top of the hill, walking a field’s width behind the caravan park. Go through a gate and walk along a track until you reach barns and a lane.

Discover more coastal walks Explore the UK's shores with our round-up of the islands' most spectacular coast walks. Britain's best coastal walks Explore the UK's shores with our round-up of the islands' most spectacular coast walks.

5. Hambury Tout

Bear right with the lane, then turn right at the road and walk through Newland’s Caravan Park. As the road bears right towards the sea, turn left through a gate and follow a footpath over Hambury Tout. Go through another gate and walk over the hill, bearing right to rejoin the coast path. Follow the path left back to Lulworth Cove.



Advertisement

Lulworth Cove and Durdle Door Map

Lulworth Cove and Durdle Door walking route and map