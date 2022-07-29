Walk: Nant Gwernol, Gwynedd
After the thrill of the Talyllyn Railway (Rheilffordd Talyllyn), walk among the umbrellaed tree canopies and gurgling cascades of an enchanted oak woodland in southern Snowdonia.
There are numerous station walks along the historic Talyllyn Railway line, including the Quarryman’s Trail around Bryn Eglwys, and the Dolgoch Falls loop. But perhaps the most rewarding is the Cascade Trail from Nant Gwernol Station.
To alight here after rain is to enter a sparkling world, and this short trail alongside a chattering stream – where the woodland is luminous, and the air lucid – makes the very most of it.
Nant Gwernol walk
1.1 miles/1.8km | 45 minutes | easy–moderate
1. Into the woods
Follow the yellow waymarkers across the footbridge. Ascend slate steps into Coed Nant Gwernol, a broadleaf woodland where grey wagtails flash upstream and pied flycatchers zip through sessile oaks.
2. Bridging stream
Cross the next footbridge. Water slides into silver jacuzzis ensconced by ferns and bryophytes.
3. Tram trundle
Returning by the old tramway, your focus drifts to the hills rising above. Here are quarry ghosts – slate fences and disappearing tracks. Descend to the station by Allt Wyllt incline, down which finished slates were conveyed.
Catch the Talyllyn train
Find the Talyllyn Railway – which includes the booking office, shop, museum and King’s Café – at Tywyn Wharf Station. An Explorer Ticket (ride all day) costs £22. talyllyn.co.uk
Nant Gwernol map
Authors
Julie Brominicks is a landscape and travel writer who lives off-grid in a caravan in a mossy Welsh valley.
