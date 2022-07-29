There are numerous station walks along the historic Talyllyn Railway line, including the Quarryman’s Trail around Bryn Eglwys, and the Dolgoch Falls loop. But perhaps the most rewarding is the Cascade Trail from Nant Gwernol Station.

To alight here after rain is to enter a sparkling world, and this short trail alongside a chattering stream – where the woodland is luminous, and the air lucid – makes the very most of it.

The Talyllyn Railway climbs from its coastal base at Tywyn to the heights of Nant Gwernol where this walk begins/Credit:Getty

Nant Gwernol walk

1.1 miles/1.8km | 45 minutes | easy–moderate

1. Into the woods

Follow the yellow waymarkers across the footbridge. Ascend slate steps into Coed Nant Gwernol, a broadleaf woodland where grey wagtails flash upstream and pied flycatchers zip through sessile oaks.

2. Bridging stream

Cross the next footbridge. Water slides into silver jacuzzis ensconced by ferns and bryophytes.

3. Tram trundle

Returning by the old tramway, your focus drifts to the hills rising above. Here are quarry ghosts – slate fences and disappearing tracks. Descend to the station by Allt Wyllt incline, down which finished slates were conveyed.

Catch the Talyllyn train

Find the Talyllyn Railway – which includes the booking office, shop, museum and King’s Café – at Tywyn Wharf Station. An Explorer Ticket (ride all day) costs £22. talyllyn.co.uk

Nant Gwernol map

Nant Gwernol walking route and map