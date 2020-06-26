Britain’s best waterfalls

Government restrictions around COVID-19 vary across the UK. We strongly advise checking restrictions in your local area before visiting. Ordnance Survey have put together a comprehensive guide about ‘getting outside safely during Covid-19‘. This resource brings together current advice from government and local authorities to help you decide where to go, what to do and how to stay safe.

Advertisement

No matter what time of year it is, waterfalls never fail to add a bit of magic to a walk in the countryside. In the spring and summer months they are a place to cool down, and in the autumn and winter, especially after heavy rainfall, their power is totally invigorating.

Our guide explores Britain’s top waterfalls, from the tallest and the most powerful waterfalls in the UK to some of the most enchanting.

Getty

Gaping Gill, Yorkshire

Gaping Gill is spectacular not just because it’s the highest unbroken waterfall in England, but also because it plunges into a deep pothole. Twice a year, the Bradford and Craven Pothole Clubs allow tourists to venture down into the cavern.

Aira Force, Lake District

Getty

Probably the most popular waterfall in the Lake District, Aira Force is part of a circular National trust trail. You can walk over a bridge that arches over the top of the falls for a stunning photo opportunity.

Eas a’ Chual Aluinn, Scotland

Getty

It seems strange to think that Britain has a waterfall three times as high as Niagara Falls. The stream of Eas a’ Chual Aluinn plunges 200 metres over a cliffside and is a truly remarkable sight.

Catrigg Force, Yorkshire

Getty

Certainly not up there with the largest or most spectacular waterfalls, Catrigg Force offers something different. The waterfall is in a rather secluded location just north of Stainforth village and is part of the Yorkshire Dales National Park. It is perfect if you just want to relax and enjoy nature at it’s finest

High Force, Durham

Getty

High Force is an easily accessible and enchanting waterfall not far from Raby Castle. Known as England’s largest waterfall, the scene makes for pleasant viewing, especially with the nearby picnic area and seasonal gift shop.

Waterfall Country, Powys

Jake Graham

“I cannot call to mind a single valley that… comprises so much beautiful and picturesque scenery and so many interesting and special features.” With these words, Victorian naturalist Alfred Russel Wallace was describing neither the Amazon nor the Far East that he explored on his intrepid travels, but somewhere much closer to home: the Vale of Neath on the southern slopes of the Brecon Beacons.

Pistyll Rhaeadr, Powys

Getty

Spray from Pistyll Rhaeadr nurtures mosses and ferns. Around them, protected from sheep in a walled enclosure, beeches, birches, oaks and pines thrive. From a distance, the wooded gorge and falls resemble an almost Tyrolean scene, which is usually a fecund refuge for squirrels, woodpeckers and finches sheltering from the Berwyns’ icy blasts.

Aber Falls, Gwynedd

Getty

Cascading through oak, birch and hazel woodlands below a scree-strewn hillside is Aber Falls. The river boasts one of the steepest gradients from source to sea in England and Wales and the 120ft-high falls are at their most impressive after heavy rains.

Falls of Clyde, New Lanark

Getty

This achingly beautiful wild haven in southern Scotland is famous for its spectacular salmon leap waterfalls and scenic woodland walks along the river. Over 100 bird species have been recorded, including ravens, dippers and kingfishers along with bats, otters and badgers.

Glenariff Forest Park, County Antrim

Getty

Advertisement

The Rivers Glenariff and Inver have cut right through this spectacular steep-sided gorge – the Queen of the Glens. These Northern Irish rivers can be lively and dramatic as they tumble over boulders and a series of three impressive waterfalls. But then they become suddenly calm and tranquil, flowing lazily through oak and beech woodland, sunlight streaming through the fresh new leaves.