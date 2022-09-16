Set on the Tilling Bourne, between the North Downs and the Greensand Ridge, Shere has long been a mainstay in lists of the nation’s most beautiful villages.

In autumn, when the wooded downland slopes turn golden brown, the subtle contrast with the russet roofs of the village’s ancient timber-framed houses make an exquisite spectacle. It's just as beautiful in winter, when frosts turn the village silvery white, and in spring and summer the village becomes enveloped by the vivid greens of the surrounding trees in hills. No matter what time of year you visit Shere, it's a true delight.

It’s no wonder that filmmakers have been coming here for over a century to give their work a sprinkling of stardust. Be sure to visit Shere's museum. Here you’ll learn the fascinating story of the village, an agricultural settlement that goes back to days long before the compilers of the Domesday Book rode in. Today, Shere is a delightful base for a woodland ramble that is almost entirely off-road.

Shere walk

3.6 miles/5.8km | 2 hours | easy–moderate

1. Silent waters

Start by taking the waymarked Fox Way westward along the Tilling Bourne vale, admiring the sylvan Albury Park on the hillside to your left.

Dive into Silver Wood and out the other side, to cross the A25 and reach Sherbourne Pond and the Silent Pool. It was in the latter that a woodcutter’s daughter is said to have drowned while attempting to avoid the advances of a certain King John. Although not reputed to be haunted, some visitors have observed that there is a peculiar ‘feel’ to the pool, a sensation very much in keeping with autumn’s lengthening nights. Thankfully, the eerie atmosphere has not put off the local kingfishers, so keep your eyes peeled for a flash of orange and blue.

2. Golden woods

The walk’s one stiff climb will take you up through the Boxwood and on to a section of the North Downs Way built by Canadian soldiers in the First World War. Forge east along the ridge before turning south along the edge of West Hanger’s splendid beech woods and its thick carpet of mast shells.

Autumn afternoon in Shere village, Surrey/Credit: Getty

3. Pilgrim’s path

The path skirts Hollister Farm to plunge into mixed woodland and down into Netley Park and Plantation – cared for by the National Trust. Here you’ll join the Pilgrims’ Way. En route, look out for the six ‘Type 24’ pill boxes erected to help defend London from invasion during the Second World War.

4. Smuggler’s inn

Descend along a bridleway into Shere, where you can rest and refresh yourself at the White Horse. This 15th-century former farmhouse is believed to contain timbers from Nelson’s flagship Victory. It has also served as a smugglers’ inn and, like all good taverns of that ilk, a suspicious-looking cave has been discovered beneath it. Fittingly, there are copious nooks and crannies inside, as well as a courtyard where you can toast Shere’s wonderful autumnal woodlands beneath an Indian-summer sun.

Shere map

Shere walking route and map