Walk: Latrigg, Cumbria

At a mere 368m, Latrigg is just over a third of the size of its neighbouring Lake District fells. But for situation, accessibility and unthreatening slopes there’s little that can top it.

Easy and accessible, this short walk to the summit of a classic Lake District fell is the perfect day out.

Beginnings

For a quick and simple way to reach its summit, begin at the handy car park high on the fell’s northern side, from which it’s a short amble to the top with excellent views down over Keswick, Derwent Water and on into Borrowdale. However, from a fitness point of view, it’s best to begin in the busy market town. Wander up the Cumbria Way, loop over Latrigg’s summit, then return via its elongated eastern slopes, working your way back through Brundholme Wood and along the noisy waters of the River Greta.

1 Town to slopes

Leave Keswick and head north-east on the Cumbria Way, winding round the modest yet steep flanks of Latrigg to the lower, northerly slopes that separate it from Lonscale Fell



2 Zig-zag to the top

About half a mile before you reach the car park at the base of Lonscale, take a path to your right, following it as it zig-zags southwards up to the summit of Latrigg.



3 Take a breath

Enjoy the views from the peak, which stretch over the famously scenic setting of Keswick, ringed by shapely fells (Cat Bells is particularly lovely) and bordered by the cold depths of Derwent Water. Once sated, head north-east then north-west to meet a car park..



4 River return

Turn left and rejoin your inward route to return to Keswick.

Map

Click on the map below for an interactive version of the route.