The 7 best seed trays for sprouting success

Whether you’re a green fingered pro, or a newbie looking to start your first veg patch, seed trays are a useful piece of kit that help to kick off the planting process! Suitable for fruit, vegetable, flower and herb seeds, seed trays allow you to sow lots of seeds at once, and are handy for growing cuttings too.

Advertisement

There are a range of seed tray designs available including flexible silicone models, biodegradable pots and reusable plastic trays. If you lack outdoor space, you could opt for a mini greenhouse style of seed tray that allows you to alter the temperature so your precious plants can thrive!

Check out the best gardening books and discover insightful gardening tips and tricks!

Best seed trays for 2022

Sili-Seedlings Seed Starter Tray

If you’re fed up of fragile plastic trays snapping and cracking, this silicone seed tray could be the durable solution you’re after. It’s a practical gardening accessory you can use year after year. Thanks to its silicone design, you can transplant your seedlings with ease due to the flexible and bendy soil release system.

You get two trays in this set, and each tray has six cells, each with a drainage hole. To remind yourself of what’s growing in each segment, you can write directly onto the silicone, like a whiteboard. So you shouldn’t have to faff around with seed packets and leaflets!

We love the vibrant green colour, and you can even pop them in the dishwasher so they’re nice and easy to clean.

Keep on track with your gardening tasks this winter!

Seed Starter Peat Pots

For a green garden, these peat pot seed trays are biodegradable, making them an eco-friendly choice. There are 12 trays and 144 cells altogether, so they should keep you going for a while!

The pots gradually degrade in the soil, so you don’t need to dig the seedlings out of the pots. This eliminates the issue of transplant shock as you’re not disturbing the plant’s growth and progress. When the pots are soft enough, the plant’s roots will burst through.

They’re a straightforward and easy choice, as you don’t have to worry about cleaning out the pots. It’s important not to over-water to ensure the pots keep their shape and don’t become saturated.

Looking for some tasty recipes using homegrown produce? Try this delicious garden soup with carrot leaf pesto!

Yaungel Seed Trays

If you’re looking for something a little more advanced and high-tech, this seed tray features an adjustable window so you can alter the humidity levels. Both the window and cells are transparent so you can keep a close eye on your seedlings and check on their progress! There are also drain holes at the bottom of each cell to prevent the seedlings from becoming soaked.

If you love growing plants, but don’t have the luxury of a garden or greenhouse, this seed tray box can function as a mini greenhouse! If you live in an apartment, or block of flats, you could place this on your balcony, terrace or windowsill. The size of cell would work well for seed starting, and you get 10 packs, each with 12 cells, so it’s a great beginner set if you’re new to the world of gardening!

Nutley’s Full-Size Seed Trays

This full-sized seed tray from gardening company Nutley’s is a lightweight and no-frill pick if you want to go down the traditional route. There are no drainage holes on the base of the tray, so you could use it to hold individual pots if you’re looking for something to catch excess water. It’s also suitable for growing your favourite seeds and cuttings.

As a solid tray, it’s bound to come in handy as a general purpose tray for holding your gardening equipment and tools when you’re not using it for seeds!

Find some useful pointers with our list of the best vegetable gardening books to buy.

Visiroot Cell Trays

You can use these green Visiroot cells with, or without, a tray, as they’re suitable for standalone use. Thanks to the transparent material, you an easily check the progress of your seeds, keep an eye on roots and test moisture levels.

The ‘moisture-bridge’ design aims to allow for even watering so each cell is well-looked after and there’s UV-filtering in place to prevent sunlight damage. So this choice is full of clever little tricks to help your plants flourish! This set includes 8 12-cell trays.

Bamboo Seed Tray Sage

This seed tray is made from bamboo and rice so it’s a great choice if you want to avoid plastic.

It’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, so you could pop it on a windowsill if you fancy. We love the soothing and relaxing sage green colour too!

It’s a nice choice if you want to plant a batch of seedlings in one large space, rather than dealing with individual cells.

£3.99

Buy the Bamboo Seed Tray now from Waitrose Garden

Grow It Seed and Cutting Tray

This seed and cutting tray comes with 40 little dainty pots. If you’re looking to grow cuttings, these small pots are an ideal starting size.

The base tray allows you to transport your pots with ease, and also captures water so your plants can stay suitably hydrated. The product is made from 100% recycled and recyclable plastic, and you can use them all year round. They’re bound to make a great addition to any veg growers greenhouse!

Advertisement

Discover how to take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch 2022!