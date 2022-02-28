Best sustainable dishwasher tablets: 8 eco-conscious options

Washing dishes is an everyday task, so any harm the process does to the environment can add up.

Fortunately there are a range of sustainable dishwasher tablets available that promise a lighter impact on the environment without compromising on a thorough clean.

We’ve rounded up some of the best that carry the message of sustainability, featuring those with natural cleaning ingredients, cruelty-free credentials as well as those that have prioritised recyclable and biodegradable packaging.

Best sustainable dishwasher tablets

Homethings Eco-Friendly Dishwasher Tablets

These non-toxic dishwasher tablets should keep your dishes clean without the use of any phosphates or chlorine.

Both cruelty-free and vegan, these tablets are made up of 96% plant and mineral based materials which feature both rinse aid and dishwasher salts that should scrub your cutlery and make sure your dishes are sparkling.

Available in a pack of 40, one tab will apparently clean a full machine on a 40ºC wash. Simply pop it in the compartment of your dishwasher and you’re good to go. The packaging also comes without any plastic included, instead using easily recyclable cardboard.

Ecover Dishwasher Tablets

Not only will these plant-based dishwasher tablets from Ecover keep your dishes squeaky clean, they’ll also leave behind a lovely lemon and mandarin scent in your kitchen for a particularly fresh feel.

Claiming to tackle grease with ease they use biodegradable ingredients that include salt for a thorough cleanse.

Available in packs of 100 you’re unlikely to run out any time soon and they’ll arrive in an eco-conscious box that is easy to recycle.

Ecozone Brilliance Dishwasher Tablets

Available in packs of 25 or as larger boxes of 65, these Ecozone tablets claim to cut through grease and grime without any trouble while doing their bit for the environment.

Suitable for vegans to use, these have not been tested on animals and have a cruelty-free pledge.

The tablets have both salt and rinse aid action to produce a clean result and promise to leave glasses sparkling even if you’ve opted for a short cycle wash.

Presto! Dishwasher Tablets

With built-in salt and rinse function these dishwasher tablets promise to keep your dishes clean without causing any water spots. They’re available in a pack of 60.

They work at a low temperature to further help the environment and have a formula that includes restricted amounts of hazardous substances to limit the impact on the aquatic environment in particular.

BioMio Bio-Total Eco Dishwasher Tablets

These tablets claim to do it all with a 7-in-1 function. This means they can clean your dishes and remove stubborn stains at lower temperatures to keep your cutlery and dishes shining. Sadly, like all other tablets, they stop short of putting away your dirty dishes in the cupboard for you.

BioMio says these tablets will also soften the water, which helps prevent any limescale formation in your dishwasher, all the while leaving behind a natural eucalyptus fragrance as a result of plant-based ingredients.

Its products also include cotton extract which it says makes it gentle on hands, even for those with delicate skin. The packaging is also recyclable.

Ecoleaf Dishwasher Tablets

Completely free of phosphates, these tablets from Ecoleaf instead rely on natural ingredients derived from plant extracts, which should provide a powerful clean and degrease your dishes. They also have built-in rinse aid to make sure things are glimmering, leaving behind a natural fragrance.

Each of the 25 tablets per box is wrapped in a biodegradable film which will dissolve during the cleaning process for a fuss-free, environmentally friendly clean.

Smol Dishwash Tablets

Boasting a high-performance clean, Smol says its dishwasher tablets are both effective and eco-friendly.

Suitable for vegans to use, this product has been accredited by Leaping Bunny which means it carries a cruelty free credential. The packaging itself is also completely free of plastic so can be recycled with ease.

Claro Phosphate-Free Dishwasher Tabs

Awarded the Austrian Ecolabel as well as the EU Ecolabel, Claro has stacked up its eco credentials with its environmentally friendly approach to dishwasher tablets, which are free of phosphates, palm oil and chlorine.

These tablets are wrapped with water-soluble PVA which means they will biodegrade during use without leaving any residue behind, and are suitable for vegans to use.