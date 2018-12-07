Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. How to
  3. How to make your own Christmas cards and wrapping paper

How to make your own Christmas cards and wrapping paper

Rather than buying bundles of gift cards and wrapping paper, why not create your own countryside-inspired festive designs and send your family and friends hand-crafted greetings this Christmas?

Make your own Christmas cards

Create nature-inspired Christmas cards and wrapping paper with our how to craft guide

Leaf-Print Card

Leaf-PrintCard-2ead554

More Christmas content:

Christmas gifts
Mistletoecard-b09e0ed

Reindeers in Snow Stencil Card

reindeersinsnow_0-379b8f6

giftwrap-7709a38
Advertisement

Tags

Sidebar
Subscribe to BBC Countryfile

Try 3 issues of BBC Countryfile Magazine for just £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may also like

Christmas crafts: festive napkins and place decorations
How to

Christmas crafts: Napkins and place decorations

Christmas turkey recipe (Photo by: Viktoria Agureeva via Getty Images)
Seasonal recipes

Christmas recipes: Festive main courses

giftwrap-4320e7f
How to

Christmas crafts: How to make your own gift wrap and tags

Mistletoecard-b09e0ed
How to

Christmas crafts: Make your own mistletoe and holly block-print cards