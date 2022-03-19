How to print with flowers
These floral watercolour style prints are deceptively simple, but make the perfect summer display. Here's how to make the most of the countryside's floral abundance and print with fresh flowers.
Published:
Spring is a great time of year for creating your own watercolour-style prints from fresh flowers, and can yield beautiful results with daffodils, snowdrops and blackthorn blossom.
Here’s how to create floral prints from fresh flowers.
You Will Need
- Fresh flowers
- Watercolour paper
- A hammer
- Acrylic spray
- Watercolour paint
Step 1
Pick your flowers. Choose a flower with thin, bright petals, such as geraniums, poppies and pansies. Prepare the flowers by removing the stem and calyx.
Step 2
Paint the petals lightly with some watercolour paint of your choice before placing it on the paper, petals down. Fold the page, sandwiching the petals between the two layers.
Step 3
Carefully press the paper over the flower- use something heavy like a book if you need to.
Step 4
Once you are happy you have covered the whole flower, unfold the paper and gently peel off the remains, revealing the print.
Step 5
Repeat the process until you have built up your design. To fix the print, cover the page with an even spread of acrylic spray.