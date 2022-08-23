Recipe: plum, ginger and almond ice cream cake
Ingredients
- 300g plums ripe plums, stoned and chopped into quarters
- 100g sugar
- 3tbsp ginger cordial or ginger wine
- 350ml double cream cold
- 200g ginger biscuits chopped small
- 80g toasted flaked almonds
- 40g crystallised ginger or use stem ginger, chopped small
Method
- STEP 1
Preheat the oven to 180ºC.
- STEP 2
Place the plums in a large baking dish and sprinkle all over with half the sugar and half the ginger cordial. Bake in a hot oven for 15–20 minutes, until soft and syrupy. Remove from the oven and cool. Blend to a smooth purée and keep to one side.
- STEP 3
Whisk the cream with the remaining sugar and ginger cordial, until voluminous, enough to hold soft peaks.
- STEP 4
Line a 900g loaf tin with some greaseproof paper.
- STEP 5
Begin by layering up with the ingredients, alternating with a layer of crushed ginger biscuits, then cream, then plum purée and almonds. Repeat in layers until you have used up all of these ingredients.
- STEP 6
Cover and freeze for at least three hours before serving.
- STEP 7
Turn out on to a plate (gently tug the sides of the greaseproof to help with this), and top with the chopped crystallised ginger or stem ginger to serve.