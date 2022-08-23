Recipe: plum, ginger and almond ice cream cake

A fiery trio of ginger biscuits, ginger cordial and crystallised ginger complements the juicy plums and toasted almonds in this delicious summer-autumn dessert .

Plum ginger and almond ice cream cake on a plate
By
Published: August 23rd, 2022 at 1:50 pm
  • Freezable
  • Vegetarian
Easy to assemble, this showstopper of a pudding makes good use of September’s favourite fruit, the plum. A fiery trio of ginger biscuits, ginger cordial and crystallised ginger complements the juicy plums and toasted almonds beautifully. Best made and frozen to serve within 24 hours – if kept frozen for any longer, it may take a little longer to soften.

Ingredients

  • 300g plums ripe plums, stoned and chopped into quarters
  • 100g sugar
  • 3tbsp ginger cordial or ginger wine
  • 350ml double cream cold
  • 200g ginger biscuits chopped small
  • 80g toasted flaked almonds
  • 40g crystallised ginger or use stem ginger, chopped small

Method

  • STEP 1

    Preheat the oven to 180ºC.

  • STEP 2

    Place the plums in a large baking dish and sprinkle all over with half the sugar and half the ginger cordial. Bake in a hot oven for 15–20 minutes, until soft and syrupy. Remove from the oven and cool. Blend to a smooth purée and keep to one side.

  • STEP 3

    Whisk the cream with the remaining sugar and ginger cordial, until voluminous, enough to hold soft peaks.

  • STEP 4

    Line a 900g loaf tin with some greaseproof paper.

  • STEP 5

    Begin by layering up with the ingredients, alternating with a layer of crushed ginger biscuits, then cream, then plum purée and almonds. Repeat in layers until you have used up all of these ingredients.

  • STEP 6

    Cover and freeze for at least three hours before serving.

  • STEP 7

    Turn out on to a plate (gently tug the sides of the greaseproof to help with this), and top with the chopped crystallised ginger or stem ginger to serve.

Authors

Claire Thomson
Claire Thomson

Claire Thomson is a chef and food writer, and almost always in the kitchen.

