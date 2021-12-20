Vegan blueberry and chia muffins

This vegan version of the much-loved traditional blueberry muffin uses chia seeds for added texture, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids — so they’re bursting with goodness as well as flavour. Serve with a good dollop of vegan yogurt or blueberry compote and your favourite cup of tea for a tasty afternoon treat, or even as an indulgent breakfast.

Extracted from The Little Book of Vegan Bakes by Holly Jade (Ebury Press, £20).