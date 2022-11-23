Pineapple weed syrup
- Easy
- Makes 500ml/18fl oz
Ingredients
- 150g/5oz pineapple weed flowerheads (no stalks)
- 250g/9oz golden granulated sugar
- 2 tbsp pineapple juice
Method
- STEP 1
Place the flowerheads and 500ml/18fl oz water in a small saucepan and simmer over a low heat for 5 minutes, then leave to cool.
- STEP 2
Strain through a jelly bag or fine sieve, squeezing out all the liquid you can, then discard the flowerheads and add the liquid back into the pan along with the sugar and pineapple juice. Bring to a simmer over a low heat, stirring, and cook for a further 3 minutes.
- STEP 3
Store in a sterilised bottle in the fridge for up to 3 months.