Hand on heart, this is the best pineapple weed syrup you’ll ever try: aromatic and citrussy.

The secret is to discard the green bits and just use the flowerheads.

It’s delicious drizzled over yoghurt, diluted for drinks or used in pineapple weed and coconut ice lollies.

Pineapple weed
Pineapple weed is often found growing on the edge of footpaths/Credit: Elliot White

Ingredients

  • 150g/5oz pineapple weed flowerheads (no stalks)
  • 250g/9oz golden granulated sugar
  • 2 tbsp pineapple juice

Method

  • STEP 1

    Place the flowerheads and 500ml/18fl oz water in a small saucepan and simmer over a low heat for 5 minutes, then leave to cool.

  • STEP 2

    Strain through a jelly bag or fine sieve, squeezing out all the liquid you can, then discard the flowerheads and add the liquid back into the pan along with the sugar and pineapple juice. Bring to a simmer over a low heat, stirring, and cook for a further 3 minutes.

  • STEP 3

    Store in a sterilised bottle in the fridge for up to 3 months.

This recipe was extracted from Wild and Sweet (published by Hoxton Mini Press) by Rachel Lambert with photography by Elliott White.

Wild and Sweet front cover

Authors

Rachel Lambert pouring nettle and honey cake mix into a baking tray in her kitchen
Rachel Lambert

Rachel Lambert is a wild food tutor, forager and award-winning author of Wild & Sweet (Hoxton Mini Press, £25). For more information, see www.wildwalks-southwest.co.uk/.

