Like classic fruit crumble but in a cuttable, transportable bar, these delicious crumble squares are perfect for a summer picnic or as a high-energy hiking snack.

Make the most of the British apple and blackberry season and pick your own fruit for crumbles, cakes and pies.

How to make apple and blackberry crumble squares

Ingredients

  • 2 Cooking apples (about 550-600g whole weight) peeled, cored & diced
  • 150g Blackberries
  • 2tbsp Granulated sugar, adjust to taste
  • 100ml Water
  • 200g Butter, softened
  • 200g Light brown sugar
  • 200g Self-raising flour
  • 1tsp Bicarbonate of soda
  • 150g Porridge oats
  • 20×30 cm tin, about 2cm deep. greased & lined with baking paper

Method

  • STEP 1

    Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas 6.

  • STEP 2

    Add the apple, blackberries, sugar and water to a medium pan. Cover and simmer gently until soft – about 8-10 minutes. Set aside.

  • STEP 3

    Whizz together the butter and sugar in a food processor until creamed, then add the flour and bicarbonate of soda and pulse until combined; the mixture will be quite crumbly.

  • STEP 4

    Lastly, add the oats and pulse again until mixed. Tip about two thirds of the crumble mix into the prepared tin and press down well with the back of a spoon. Spread the fruit all over the base evenly.

  • STEP 5

    Sprinkle over the remaining crumble mixture then bake for 25 minutes until the top is crisp and golden.

  • STEP 6

    Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely in the tin before cutting into squares.

Recipe by Genevieve Taylor.

Authors

countryfile
