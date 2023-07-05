Apple and blackberry crumble squares
- Preparation and cooking time
- Total time
- Easy
Ingredients
- 2 Cooking apples (about 550-600g whole weight) peeled, cored & diced
- 150g Blackberries
- 2tbsp Granulated sugar, adjust to taste
- 100ml Water
- 200g Butter, softened
- 200g Light brown sugar
- 200g Self-raising flour
- 1tsp Bicarbonate of soda
- 150g Porridge oats
- 20×30 cm tin, about 2cm deep. greased & lined with baking paper
Method
- STEP 1
Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C fan/gas 6.
- STEP 2
Add the apple, blackberries, sugar and water to a medium pan. Cover and simmer gently until soft – about 8-10 minutes. Set aside.
- STEP 3
Whizz together the butter and sugar in a food processor until creamed, then add the flour and bicarbonate of soda and pulse until combined; the mixture will be quite crumbly.
- STEP 4
Lastly, add the oats and pulse again until mixed. Tip about two thirds of the crumble mix into the prepared tin and press down well with the back of a spoon. Spread the fruit all over the base evenly.
- STEP 5
Sprinkle over the remaining crumble mixture then bake for 25 minutes until the top is crisp and golden.
- STEP 6
Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely in the tin before cutting into squares.