Elderberry wine
- A little tricky
- Makes 2 bottles
Ingredients
Equipment
- Large fermenting bucket with lid
- Demijohn
- Bung and air lock
- Syphon tubing
- Thermometer
- Hydrometer (optional)
For the wine
- 2kg Elderberries remove stems and any green berries
- 5l Boiling water
- 1 ½kg Sugar
- 1 Lemon, juiced or 1 tsp citric acid
- 1tsp Pectolase
For the wine
- 2kg Elderberries (remove stems and any green berries)
- 5l Boiling water
- 1 ½kg Sugar
- 1 Lemon juiced or 1 tsp citric acid
- 1tsp Pectolase
- 1 Campden tablet optional
- 1tsp Yeast nutrient
Method
- STEP 1
Freeze the berries overnight, as this makes it easier to prise them from their bitter green stems. It also breaks the skin and allows juice to run more freely.
- STEP 2
Put the berries in the fermenting bucket and crush, squeezing out as much juice as you can. I recommend a clean pair of rubber gloves for this job. Gently squish the berries in your hands and try not to crush the seeds inside.
- STEP 3
Whack in the sugar and pour over a litre of boiling water, stirring until the sugar has fully dissolved. Add the rest of the water, the acid, the yeast and yeast nutrient. If you wish, take a hydrometer reading to see how strong it is. The campden tablet (if using) should also be added now – this kills bacteria but can cause headaches in some. If you do use a campden tablet, leave the mix for 24 hours.
- STEP 4
Syphon it into another demijohn, leaving the lees (aka sediment) behind. This process is called racking and should be repeated between 1 and 3 more times depending on how much sediment builds up. Top up with boiled-then-cooled water each time as you will lose some liquid.
- STEP 5
When the air-lock stops bubbling, your wine is ready to bottle. Cold may pause the fermentation process, so if you are not sure then move your demijohn to somewhere warmer. The steadier the temperature is kept during fermentation, the better. A hydrometer allows you to be sure. Take a hydrometer reading after each racking. As soon as the reading is stable for three days, your wine is ready to bottle.