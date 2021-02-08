Accessibility Links

Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. How to
  3. Food and Recipes
  4. Seasonal recipes
  5. Fava bean bessara
Advertisement

Fava bean bessara

  • Easy

Use locally grown fava beans to make this classic Moroccan dip.

Recipe20-20thick20bessara-f360bbc

Published:

Originating in the Middle East, the cultivated fava bean reached British tables in the Iron Age. Experience the delicious taste of this versatile ingredient with our fava bean bessara.

Fava bean harvesting takes place in the autumn. /Credit: John Potter
Fava bean harvesting takes place in the autumn. /Credit: John Potter
Advertisement

Ingredients

  • Split dried fava beans 400g
  • Garlic cloves 3
  • Salt 1tsp
  • Cumin 1tsp
  • Paprika 1tsp
  • Olive oil 1tbsp
  • Juice of 2 lemons
  • Cumin, paprika, olive oil to serve

Method

  • Step 1

    Place the beans and garlic in a large pan, cover with 1.5 litres cold water and cook on a medium high heat for around 40 minutes until they are soft, skimming occasionally.

  • Step 2

    Puree the beans and garlic, either by hand or in a food processor. Stir in the olive oil, spices and lemon juice. Add a little water if required until the desired consistency.

  • Step 3

    Serve the bessara hot, drizzled with olive oil and seasoned with cumin and paprika.

Authors

Steph Wetherell

Tags

Advertisement

You may also like

Fava bean pottage, Getty

Spiced pottage

Bessara soup recipe

Bessara soup recipe

Serves 4-6, freezes well
Fava bean falafel

Vegan fava bean falafels

Makes 16 to 24 falafels
Fava-beans-1-3987516

British fava beans – history and recipes