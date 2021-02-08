Fava bean bessara
- Easy
Use locally grown fava beans to make this classic Moroccan dip.
Published:
Originating in the Middle East, the cultivated fava bean reached British tables in the Iron Age. Experience the delicious taste of this versatile ingredient with our fava bean bessara.
Ingredients
- Split dried fava beans 400g
- Garlic cloves 3
- Salt 1tsp
- Cumin 1tsp
- Paprika 1tsp
- Olive oil 1tbsp
- Juice of 2 lemons
- Cumin, paprika, olive oil to serve
Method
-
Step 1
Place the beans and garlic in a large pan, cover with 1.5 litres cold water and cook on a medium high heat for around 40 minutes until they are soft, skimming occasionally.
-
Step 2
Puree the beans and garlic, either by hand or in a food processor. Stir in the olive oil, spices and lemon juice. Add a little water if required until the desired consistency.
-
Step 3
Serve the bessara hot, drizzled with olive oil and seasoned with cumin and paprika.