Gluten-free Yorkshire puddings
- Makes 8
- Easy
Make delicious gluten-free Yorkshire puddings with this simple recipe
This popover batter puffs up as it cooks to make light and fluffy puddings. Make sure that the tray and oil are really hot, and give the batter a good stir just before your pour it into the tins, as it will separate during standing due to the lack of gluten.
This recipe is an extract from Gluten-Free Kitchen by Catherine Atkinson (isbn 9780754834816, Lorenz Books, £15.00).
Ingredients
- Gluten-free plain flour blend 75g/3oz
- Cornflour 50g/2oz
- Salt 1.5ml/¼ tsp
- Eggs 3
- Milk 120ml/4fl oz
- oil or white vegetable fat for greasing
Method
-
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 220ºC/425ºF/Gas 7.
-
Step 2
Sift the flour, cornflour/starch and salt into a bowl, make a well in the middle and break the eggs into it.
-
Step 3
Make up the milk to 150ml/¼ pint with cold water. Add half of the milk and water and gradually whisk into the flour. Add the rest and whisk to make a smooth batter. Leave to stand for 5 minutes.
-
Step 4
Meanwhile, grease eight 10cm/4in Yorkshire pudding tins or muffin pans and put on the top shelf of the preheated oven for 5 minutes, until very hot.
-
Step 5
Give the batter a good stir, then immediately pour it into the hot tins, making sure that the holes are no more than half full. Cook for 15 minutes, then reduce the heat to 200ºC/400ºF/Gas 6 and cook for a further 5 minutes, or until crisp and dark golden brown.
