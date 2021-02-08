Gluten-free Yorkshire puddings

This popover batter puffs up as it cooks to make light and fluffy puddings. Make sure that the tray and oil are really hot, and give the batter a good stir just before your pour it into the tins, as it will separate during standing due to the lack of gluten.

This recipe is an extract from Gluten-Free Kitchen by Catherine Atkinson (isbn 9780754834816, Lorenz Books, £15.00).