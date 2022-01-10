Greek butterbean and tomato soup recipe

Based on a Greek bean dish called Gigantes Plaki, this soup is really hearty and filling but still manages to taste a bit summery thanks to its Mediterranean ingredients – always welcome on a wintery walk. If you’re eating it at home, serve it with warm sourdough bread for a really indulgent lunch.

The feta and olive ‘sprinkles’ are optional but they are really easy to knock up, and lift the whole thing to another level.