Greek butterbean and tomato soup recipe
- Serves 4-6, freezes well (minus garnish)
- Easy
Looking for a hearty winter vegetable soup that's light on the root veg? Try this comforting Greek-inspired butterbean and tomato soup with our easy-to-follow recipe
Published:
Based on a Greek bean dish called Gigantes Plaki, this soup is really hearty and filling but still manages to taste a bit summery thanks to its Mediterranean ingredients – always welcome on a wintery walk. If you’re eating it at home, serve it with warm sourdough bread for a really indulgent lunch.
The feta and olive ‘sprinkles’ are optional but they are really easy to knock up, and lift the whole thing to another level.
Ingredients
- Olive oil 2 tbsp
- Onions 2, finely chopped
- Celery 3 stalks, finely chopped
- Garlic 3 cloves, crushed
- Bay leaves 2
- Dried oregano 1 tsp
- Ground cinnamon 1/2 tsp
- Butterbeans 2 x 400g tin, rinsed and drained
- Chopped tomatoes 2 x 400g tin
- Tomato puree 2 tbsp
- Vegetable stock 500ml
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the garnish
- Feta cheese 200g, crumbled
- Pitted kalamata olives 1 handful, chopped
- Zest of 1 lemon
- Garlic 1 clove, finely chopped
- Fresh oregano a small bunch, leaves picked and chopped
Method
Step 1
Add the oil, onion and celery to a large heavy-based pan and set over a medium low heat, softening gently for about
20 minutes. Add the garlic, bay leaves, oregano and cinnamon, stirring well to mix and cook for a further five minutes.
Step 2
Stir through the butterbeans, tomatoes and tomato puree and pour in the vegetable stock. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and bring to the boil. Simmer steadily, uncovered, for about 20 minutes until the tomatoes have cooked down and the soup has reduced to a good, thick consistency.
Step 3
Pour into food flasks while piping hot, or chill ready for reheating on your walk. Make the garnish by stirring together
the feta, olives, lemon zest, garlic and oregano and pack into a small tub ready to sprinkle over as you are eating.
Recipe by Genevieve Taylor