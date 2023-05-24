The floral taste of this traditional syrup is wonderful with water, but also complements pastries, cakes, ice-cream and champagne or prosecco. Try adding it to a lemon drizzle for the delicate taste of early summer.

Ingredients

  • 1 ½kg Caster sugar
  • 1 ½l Boiled water
  • 3 Unwaxed lemons
  • 20 Elderflower heads
  • 80g Citric acid (available from health food shops or chemists)

Method

  • STEP 1

    Gently shake the elderflower heads to remove any insects (don’t rinse them, as it strips the pollen and flavour). Remove leaves and their stalks, but keep the elderflower heads whole.

    Elderflower heads
  • STEP 2

    Place the sugar into a saucepan, pour in the boiling water and stir until the sugar dissolves.

  • STEP 3

    Grate the lemon rind, then slice the fruit and add to the pot. Add the citric acid and the elderflowers and stir.

  • STEP 4

    Steep for 24–48 hours, then strain into sterilised bottles and store in a cool, dry place for up to a month. Alternatively, you can freeze it – perhaps in ice cube trays to be popped into a glass of water when you fancy a glass.

    Elderflower cordial in bottle
  • STEP 5

    Dilute with water to taste – fizzy water seems to create the perfect summer drink.