Homemade elderflower cordial
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- Easy
Ingredients
- 1 ½kg Caster sugar
- 1 ½l Boiled water
- 3 Unwaxed lemons
- 20 Elderflower heads
- 80g Citric acid (available from health food shops or chemists)
Method
- STEP 1
Gently shake the elderflower heads to remove any insects (don’t rinse them, as it strips the pollen and flavour). Remove leaves and their stalks, but keep the elderflower heads whole.
- STEP 2
Place the sugar into a saucepan, pour in the boiling water and stir until the sugar dissolves.
- STEP 3
Grate the lemon rind, then slice the fruit and add to the pot. Add the citric acid and the elderflowers and stir.
- STEP 4
Steep for 24–48 hours, then strain into sterilised bottles and store in a cool, dry place for up to a month. Alternatively, you can freeze it – perhaps in ice cube trays to be popped into a glass of water when you fancy a glass.
- STEP 5
Dilute with water to taste – fizzy water seems to create the perfect summer drink.