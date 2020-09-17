Accessibility Links

Make dried apple rings

This eco-friendly way to dry apples doesn’t need an oven and is perfect for using up your autumn surplus.

How to make dried apple rings
You Will Need

  • Apples
  • Craft knife or sharp kitchen knife
  • string/thread
  • newspaper

Step 1

How to make dried apple rings

Cut the apples into 5mm-thick rings, keeping the core in the centre. Remove the pips but leave the skin on – it’s full of nutrients.

Step 2

How to make dried apple rings

Take a piece of string or thread and slide the apple rings along it, leaving a little space between each one to help with drying.

Step 3

How to make dried apple rings

Tie both ends to a supportive structure – full wine bottles work well – laying newspaper beneath it to catch any drips.

Step 4

How to make dried apple rings

Leave the apples for several days, every now and then checking that they aren’t touching, until they are dry. 

Step 5

How to make dried apple rings

The apples will be chewy and sweet. Put them in an airtight container and store in a cool, dark place. Use within six months.

Illustration by Enya Todd

