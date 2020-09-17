Make dried apple rings
This eco-friendly way to dry apples doesn’t need an oven and is perfect for using up your autumn surplus.
You Will Need
- Apples
- Craft knife or sharp kitchen knife
- string/thread
- newspaper
Step 1
Cut the apples into 5mm-thick rings, keeping the core in the centre. Remove the pips but leave the skin on – it’s full of nutrients.
Step 2
Take a piece of string or thread and slide the apple rings along it, leaving a little space between each one to help with drying.
Step 3
Tie both ends to a supportive structure – full wine bottles work well – laying newspaper beneath it to catch any drips.
Step 4
Leave the apples for several days, every now and then checking that they aren’t touching, until they are dry.
Step 5
The apples will be chewy and sweet. Put them in an airtight container and store in a cool, dark place. Use within six months.
Illustration by Enya Todd