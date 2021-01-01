Make herb-infused oil

Common garden herbs, such as rosemary, oregano and thyme are perfect for making this simple herb oil recipe. But you can also use wild herbs and plants foraged from the local area, such as chamomile, nettle and wild garlic.

There are several different ways to infuse oils with herbs – this is the traditional, slow method, sometimes referred to as the folk method, or solar-infused method. All you need is a handful of herbs, your favourite oil and a few kitchen utensils.

Your oils can be used in cooking – as the base for a salad dressing, for example – as well as for health care.