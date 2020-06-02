Summer garden salad

The vegetable and herb patches are busy this month. We sow radishes and lettuces every couple of weeks to ensure a continuous kitchen supply. Scruffy pots of tomatoes are moved on to the sunny patio and courgettes are planted out.

We cut bunches of oregano and mint to dry. There are waxy new potatoes to harvest and main-crop varieties to earth-up. Dinner is often a simple salad, quickly assembled from whatever is ready to pick, and eaten outside with crusty bread.