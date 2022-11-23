These lollies give a cooling hit of sweet, grassy pineapple weed – that's the pineapple weed syrup – followed by a layer of puréed pineapple, sitting on a sweet coconut base.

My niece and nephew, Fin and Elana, always devour them without a word – possibly the best feedback I could get!

You’ll need a lolly mould to make them; some have built-in sticks, but otherwise you can use traditional wooden ones.