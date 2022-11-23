Advertisement

These lollies give a cooling hit of sweet, grassy pineapple weed – that's the pineapple weed syrup – followed by a layer of puréed pineapple, sitting on a sweet coconut base.

My niece and nephew, Fin and Elana, always devour them without a word – possibly the best feedback I could get!

You’ll need a lolly mould to make them; some have built-in sticks, but otherwise you can use traditional wooden ones.

Pineapple weed
Pineapple weed is often found on the edge of footpaths/Credit: Elliot White

Ingredients

  •  100ml/31/2fl oz pineapple weed syrup
  • 200g/7oz canned or fresh pineapple, puréed in a blender or food processor
  • 100ml/31/2fl oz coconut milk

Method

  • STEP 1

    Mix half the pineapple weed syrup with 100ml/31/2fl oz water and pour into the lolly moulds so each is equally filled. Freeze for 2 hours.

  • STEP 2

    Take out of the freezer and pour in the puréed pineapple to form the second layer, dividing the mixture equally between the moulds. If using wooden lolly sticks, the syrupy layer should be firm enough now to push a stick into each so the sticks stay upright. Freeze for a further hour.

  • STEP 3

    Combine the remaining syrup with the coconut milk, stir well then top up each mould. If using lolly moulds that have built-in sticks on the lids, place the lids on now and return to the freezer. Eat within 1 month if using an unlidded lolly mould with wooden sticks, and within 6 months if using a lidded one.

This recipe was extracted from Wild and Sweet (published by Hoxton Mini Press) by Rachel Lambert with photography by Elliott White.

Wild and Sweet front cover

Authors

Rachel Lambert pouring nettle and honey cake mix into a baking tray in her kitchen
Rachel Lambert

Rachel Lambert is a wild food tutor, forager and award-winning author of Wild & Sweet (Hoxton Mini Press, £25). For more information, see www.wildwalks-southwest.co.uk/.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement