Pineapple weed and coconut ice lollies
- Makes 6
Ingredients
- 100ml/31/2fl oz pineapple weed syrup
- 200g/7oz canned or fresh pineapple, puréed in a blender or food processor
- 100ml/31/2fl oz coconut milk
Method
- STEP 1
Mix half the pineapple weed syrup with 100ml/31/2fl oz water and pour into the lolly moulds so each is equally filled. Freeze for 2 hours.
- STEP 2
Take out of the freezer and pour in the puréed pineapple to form the second layer, dividing the mixture equally between the moulds. If using wooden lolly sticks, the syrupy layer should be firm enough now to push a stick into each so the sticks stay upright. Freeze for a further hour.
- STEP 3
Combine the remaining syrup with the coconut milk, stir well then top up each mould. If using lolly moulds that have built-in sticks on the lids, place the lids on now and return to the freezer. Eat within 1 month if using an unlidded lolly mould with wooden sticks, and within 6 months if using a lidded one.