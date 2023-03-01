Gather the pungent leaves of wild garlic is make these delicious wild garlic and onion bhaji with wild garlic raita for a seasonal twist on a classic dish. Wild garlic can be eaten raw or cooked and added to pasta, tarts, salads, sandwiches or soups. Leaves appear in March and the flowers tend to emerge from April to June. Both are edible and can add a potent garlic punch to salads and sandwiches.

See our wild garlic guide for more information on foraging responsibly and other facts.

This recipe is vegetarian but can easily be made vegan by switching out the dairy cheese for a vegan alternative. This recipe is the perfect accompaniment to this Welsh Lamb Curry recipe.