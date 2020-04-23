Wild garlic, nettle and dandelion tart

Kathy Bishop and Tom Crowford swapped city life for a fresh start in the West Country, where they grow their own delicious produce and make seasonal recipes.

This is one of their favourite recipes to make in spring when the first of the wild garlic appears. Combine the garlic with dandelion leaves and young stinging nettles, both of which are usually in abundance at this time of year, as well as lots of mature Cheddar cheese to make a delicious tart for the table.