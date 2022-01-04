Swede and coconut daal

If you’re going vegan this Veganuary, you won’t regret giving this winter daal dish a try. Although daal is a traditional Indian dish, this Anglicised version puts local seasonal veg at centre stage, meaning that you can keep your main ingredients nice and local, cutting down the air miles, while making the most of a dish that’s hearty and packed with nutrition. Serve it for lunch with rice, fried onions and naan bread, and it’s guaranteed to keep you going for the rest of the day.

This recipe is extracted from How to Eat Brilliantly Every Day by Abel and Cole (Ebury Press, £18.99).